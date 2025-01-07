What Cut Of Steak Does Waffle House Use?

When it comes to the cuts themselves, the restaurant has a range of experiences in its three options. A chuck roast is from the shoulder of a cow, and is often used in slow cooker recipes such as pot roast. A sirloin is similar from a flavor perspective to a ribeye or New York strip, but boasts a bit less fat and typically comes in at a lower price tag. A T-bone is a center cut from the back quarter of a cow, and is comprised of both top loin and tenderloin.

Waffle House also proudly touts its use of USDA Choice beef, but what does that even mean? When it comes to sourcing beef, there are several grades that one can keep an eye out for: Prime, Choice, and Select. Prime is the highest, known for its robust fat content (and thus, flavor and juiciness). Select is the lowest and leanest, and can be a bit drier for that reason. Choice, the Waffle House go-to, is mid-level with less marbling than Prime, but is still reputed as being tasty, tender, and juicy.

It's always an option to stay home and experiment with a myriad things you didn't know your waffle iron could do (such as making mac and cheese). But even if you don't feel the need to visit the fast food chain's own museum, these steaks may be a reason to make the trip to your local Waffle House.