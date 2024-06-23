The Secret To Outback Steakhouse's Flavorful Steaks

While Outback Steakhouse, the Australian-themed restaurant chain, may be best known for its Bloomin' Onion — a fried onion appetizer — the chain's steaks get a lot of love as well. The company began in Florida in the 1980s and grew to become the largest steakhouse chain in the country, and although we ranked it on the lower end of our list, it has its fans: The average Google review is a solid 4.1. Reviewers are especially effusive about the prime rib and ribeye steaks.

The secret to the chain's flavorful steaks is in the aging. Aging a cut of beef helps tenderize it. Over time, the beef's natural enzymes begin breaking down the meat's muscle fibers. The company hypes the fact that it uses aged beef, but it doesn't really get into the nitty gritty of the method it uses. "We take aging of our steaks very seriously," the company states on its website. "Each cut is aged until it reaches optimal tenderness." The two ways of aging steak are the dry and wet methods. The Chicago-based Bruss Company, a major meat supplier for Outback (via The Washington Post), uses the wet method, which fans of the method say leaves the beef fresher tasting than dry aging.