10 Popular Steak Cuts, Ranked Worst To Best

When many of us think of a celebratory meal, the menu often involves a perfectly cooked steak. Few things are as satiating to a carnivore as a cut of beef that has been prepared flawlessly. While there are plenty of techniques you can use to obtain restaurant-worthy results from virtually any cut of beef, such as butter basting or popping the meat into an immersion circulator, some steaks are just better than others, especially for novice cooks.

In my nearly two decades as the chef and owner of a restaurant, I have prepared thousands of steaks of all kinds. While there are plenty of factors to consider when sourcing the finest meat possible, such as obtaining USDA Choice or Prime beef and buying from a local purveyor versus a traditional grocery store, I still have my favorites when it comes to cost, flavor, texture, and ease of preparation.

No matter how much experience you may have in the kitchen, some cuts are simply harder to cook to succulent perfection, while others may lack the intense beefy flavor that makes a quality steak so satiating. If you are wondering which cuts a professional chef prefers to work with, you have come to the right place. Read on to discover my ultimate ranking of popular cuts of steak and how best to prepare them.