The Classic Cut Of Meat That's A Bestseller At Longhorn Steakhouse
When you're going to a steakhouse such as Longhorn — or really any steakhouse, for that matter — you don't want to blow your chance at an exceptional meal by ordering a middling or even bad cut of meat. That's why it could pay dividends to do a little bit of research and see if there are any steaks that you should avoid ordering at Longhorn. Better yet, this digging could also tell you which steaks are flying off the grill, giving you some insight as to what you should try for yourself. And in the case of Longhorn Steakhouse, the ribeye is supposedly the No. 1 seller.
Reviews for this ribeye vary based on where you look, with some even placing it among the items that you should avoid ordering at Longhorn Steakhouse. However, the numbers don't lie, and according to Longhorn's own menu description, its ribeye is the top-selling steak on the menu. This isn't such a surprise, really, since ribeye is the perfect cut for grilling, with beautiful marbling and texture throughout. When in doubt as to what to order, then, you could always go with the popular choice and pick the ribeye.
Why is Longhorn's ribeye so popular?
If you were to take a look at Chowhound's list of Longhorn steaks ranked from worst to best, then you'll see that its two ribeye options (the bestselling 12-ounce ribeye and the 20-ounce Outlaw ribeye) occupy two of the top three positions, separated only by the also-exquisite T-bone. However, if you want to dive into the reasons behind the ribeye's sheer popularity at Longhorn, the quality is really only a part of it — a significant part, mind you, but only a part nonetheless. The seasoning provided by Longhorn certainly adds to the flavor of the steak, but in this case it does so not at the expense of the steak's natural, meaty flavors. However, this itself doesn't fully explain the ribeye's popularity. To explain the rest, you can chalk it up to good old social proof.
Ribeye is far from an underrated steak by this point — generally, it's seen as one of the best cuts of steak you can buy. And it's perhaps this reputation that has contributed to the ribeye's ranking as the bestselling steak on Longhorn's menu. Its prominence as a high-quality, flavorful steak can lead many to order it thinking they've got a sure bet at a regret-free dish — and if the sales figures indicate anything, it's that people keep coming back to this famed cut of beef.