The Classic Cut Of Meat That's A Bestseller At Longhorn Steakhouse

When you're going to a steakhouse such as Longhorn — or really any steakhouse, for that matter — you don't want to blow your chance at an exceptional meal by ordering a middling or even bad cut of meat. That's why it could pay dividends to do a little bit of research and see if there are any steaks that you should avoid ordering at Longhorn. Better yet, this digging could also tell you which steaks are flying off the grill, giving you some insight as to what you should try for yourself. And in the case of Longhorn Steakhouse, the ribeye is supposedly the No. 1 seller.

Reviews for this ribeye vary based on where you look, with some even placing it among the items that you should avoid ordering at Longhorn Steakhouse. However, the numbers don't lie, and according to Longhorn's own menu description, its ribeye is the top-selling steak on the menu. This isn't such a surprise, really, since ribeye is the perfect cut for grilling, with beautiful marbling and texture throughout. When in doubt as to what to order, then, you could always go with the popular choice and pick the ribeye.