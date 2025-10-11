America's First Steakhouse Chain Wasn't Longhorn, Outback Or Texas Roadhouse

In an effort to keep up with burgeoning chains like Outback Steakhouse and Red Lobster, Sizzler announced a rebrand in 1991. The chain added a buffet that offered everything from fruit salad to french onion soup to a taco bar. To put it mildly, the rebrand was a failure. Five years later, the chain had to close 136 restaurants and lay off around 4,600 employees. By 2020, Sizzler was hanging on by a thread when the Covid-19 pandemic hit — a disaster for restaurants in general but even more so for buffet-style restaurants. The steakhouse chain filed for Chapter 11 bankruptcy a year later.

Over the last few years, Sizzler has once again rebranded. This time, it's embracing its nostalgic steakhouse chain past while staying focused on its west coast locations, some of which saw a a major customer resurgence after the rebrand. True to its past, Sizzler has also kept prices low compared to other steakhouse chains. The most expensive steak on the menu is the 14-ounce ribeye at $28.99. The steak and lobster combo goes for just $31.99. Salad lovers will also appreciate that Sizzler kept its classic salad bar, of which an unlimited amount can be had for $17.99.

Much like other struggling chains post-pandemic (we're looking at you, Red Lobster), Sizzler has managed to fight through its issues, regain its feet, and hopefully move on to a brighter and more profitable future. No one likes to see a classic restaurant chain fold, so here's hoping Sizzler continues to rebound from a rough few decades.