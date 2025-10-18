The Lesser-Known Steakhouse Chain That's Overtaking Texas Roadhouse

Casual dining has always been a popular restaurant category, offering decent quality meals at more affordable prices. Steakhouses in this space have been doing particularly well, seemingly because they offer a pocket-friendly version of a meal that is otherwise much more expensive — however, the assumption that they're going to have a fine-dining experience is something that often disappoints first-timers at chains like Texas Roadhouse. The popular chain maintains a colorful, homely vibe while serving a variety of steaks (here are Texas Roadhouse's best and worst), ribs, other steakhouse staples, and cocktails (the margaritas are especially popular). While Texas Roadhouse has been around since 1993 and has grown to a well-loved chain, there's another competitor that seems to be eating into its pie. Logan's Roadhouse, while never quite as popular as Texas Roadhouse, has been around for longer, actually opening its first outlet in 1991.

The 2025 Casual Dining Industry Study by Market Force Information found that Logan's Roadhouse seems to be catching up to, and even surpassing, Texas Roadhouse in some aspects. Mind you, the latter still has significantly more outlets, not to mention an international footprint, unlike Logan's Roadhouse, which is only in the U.S. However, the aforementioned study found that Logan's Roadhouse scored the highest out of all the competition in terms of Customer Loyalty Index (CLI). This score, calculated using responses from over 3,000 U.S. consumers, stood at 4.52, while Texas Roadhouse came in third with a CLI of 4.45. Considering it is based on a blend of customer satisfaction and how likely they are to recommend a restaurant, the CLI is a significant indicator of a restaurant's current and near future success. In comparison, Texas Roadhouse came third with a score of 4.45.