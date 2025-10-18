The Lesser-Known Steakhouse Chain That's Overtaking Texas Roadhouse
Casual dining has always been a popular restaurant category, offering decent quality meals at more affordable prices. Steakhouses in this space have been doing particularly well, seemingly because they offer a pocket-friendly version of a meal that is otherwise much more expensive — however, the assumption that they're going to have a fine-dining experience is something that often disappoints first-timers at chains like Texas Roadhouse. The popular chain maintains a colorful, homely vibe while serving a variety of steaks (here are Texas Roadhouse's best and worst), ribs, other steakhouse staples, and cocktails (the margaritas are especially popular). While Texas Roadhouse has been around since 1993 and has grown to a well-loved chain, there's another competitor that seems to be eating into its pie. Logan's Roadhouse, while never quite as popular as Texas Roadhouse, has been around for longer, actually opening its first outlet in 1991.
The 2025 Casual Dining Industry Study by Market Force Information found that Logan's Roadhouse seems to be catching up to, and even surpassing, Texas Roadhouse in some aspects. Mind you, the latter still has significantly more outlets, not to mention an international footprint, unlike Logan's Roadhouse, which is only in the U.S. However, the aforementioned study found that Logan's Roadhouse scored the highest out of all the competition in terms of Customer Loyalty Index (CLI). This score, calculated using responses from over 3,000 U.S. consumers, stood at 4.52, while Texas Roadhouse came in third with a CLI of 4.45. Considering it is based on a blend of customer satisfaction and how likely they are to recommend a restaurant, the CLI is a significant indicator of a restaurant's current and near future success. In comparison, Texas Roadhouse came third with a score of 4.45.
How did Logan's Roadhouse suddenly get better?
The rise in popularity of Logan's Roadhouse signifies a turnaround for the steakhouse chain, as it previously spent a few years languishing. Sales fell significantly during the five years preceding the uptick seen in the 2025 Casual Dining Industry Study, and it even got the unenviable title of the worst steakhouse chain in the U.S., according to customer reviews. Logan's Roadhouse reportedly closed 74 locations between 2019 and 2024. These issues were magnified because of heavy competition in the casual dining space, as well as from fast food chains. During around the same period, Texas Roadhouse expanded significantly. The chain's outlets (including international locations and franchises) rose from 611 to 741. Texas Roadhouse's revenue also more than doubled between 2017 and 2024.
With the odds looking stacked against it, one reason why Logan's Roadhouse may have turned things around could be offering better value meals. Launched in 2025, the Real Deal Meal, which starts at $11.99, comes with a choice of salad, entree, side, drink, and an endless supply of fresh rolls. The chain also introduced limited-time Wednesday deals offering a 6-ounce sirloin steak with two sides and a drink for $12.99.
Value is a crucial factor in this restaurant category, and provided Logan's Roadhouse offers consistent quality (which has been problematic in the past, per reviews), its high customer loyalty score could help garner footfall, allowing it to compete with bigger chains like Texas Roadhouse. However, its eight-spot jump up from ninth to first in the CLI score in just one year should also be a sign that things can change quickly, for better or for worse.