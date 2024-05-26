15 Things You Didn't Know Your Waffle Maker Could Do

Let's start with the slightly-obvious: you can make both sweet and savory waffles. Why is it on this list, since even savory waffles are genuine waffles? Because most people have never heard of such a thing. Waffles are meant to pair with butter and syrup, as was, is, and shall ever be, no? Whipped cream and powdered sugar, sure. Fruit sauce, fine. Chocolate chips ... okay, if you must. But savory? No, thank you.

And yet, umami waffles are truly delicious. The waffle shape still soaks up sauce well, and the high heat of the iron's plates makes for a crispy, crunchy exterior. The only difference is a lack of sugar and the addition of traditional savory ingredients, such as herbs, cheese, sour cream and buttermilk, garlic, and lots of salt. (But not, like, more than is heart-healthy.)

Not sure where to start? Here's a raft of (sweet and) savory waffle recipes, or you can just try Googling your favorite ingredients + waffles. For instance, you could try cheddar waffles, herb waffles, or just plain savory waffles to see what you come up with. Or you could start with this delicious sesame scallion waffle recipe, an ideal companion to eggs and fruit salad. Who doesn't love breakfast for dinner, after all?

