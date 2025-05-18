The Old-School Candy You Can Make With Only 3 Ingredients
Peanut butter? Check. Sugary, frosting-esque deliciousness? Check. A great way to use up leftover mashed potatoes? Also, check.
Potato candy (also known as peanut butter pinwheels) is an old-school confectionary delight that's perfect for those with a serious sweet tooth. Don't worry — potato candy doesn't taste like jazzed-up mashed potatoes. Unless you spill the secret, no one will know that the hidden ingredient holding each delicious spiral in place is actually yesterday's leftover spuds.
All you'll need to make potato candy in your own kitchen is leftover mashed potatoes, powdered sugar, and your favorite creamy peanut butter (or crunchy, if you feel like adding a fun textural element to your candy). You'll be surprised at how easily the mashed potatoes and powdered sugar come together to form a smooth canvas for the peanut butter. After you've assembled your almost-too-easy-to-believe dessert, simply roll, slice, and enjoy.
While this dessert is super simple, there are a few tips to keep in mind as you whip up your first batch of potato candy. Be sure that the leftover mashed potatoes you're using are cold, as this will make it easier for the mashed potato and powdered sugar base to come together. Consider flattening the base out on plastic wrap so that you're able to roll it and create potato candy's trademark pinwheel shape more easily, without worrying about anything sticking to your countertop. In the unlikely event that you have potato candy left over, you can wrap it tightly in plastic wrap, place it into a freezer-safe container, and freeze for up to three months.
Where did potato candy come from?
The exact origins of potato candy are a little hazy. We know that the treat was likely brought to the United States by German, Irish, or Russian immigrants. It appears that the recipe first took hold in the Appalachian region of the United States, where families began to pass it down from one generation to the next. The treat became especially popular during the Great Depression, when dessert ingredients became nearly impossible to afford. Home cooks across the U.S. got creative by creating recipes like wacky cake and water pie as key baking staples grew increasingly scarce.
Whether you're paying tribute to your grandparents by whipping up a fresh batch of potato candy next time you have leftover mashed potatoes or you're simply looking for a creative way to reduce food waste (check out some more tips for how to do that here), potato candy is a great way to add a little bit of joy to any post-holiday slump. Next time you're rolling out your mashed-potato-and-sugar concoction, try getting a little crazy with your filling. Try topping your peanut butter layer with crushed potato chips (trust us) to add a fun textural element, or add a layer of jelly for a nostalgic, super-sweet take on a classic PB&J.