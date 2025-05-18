The Old-School Candy You Can Make With Only 3 Ingredients

Peanut butter? Check. Sugary, frosting-esque deliciousness? Check. A great way to use up leftover mashed potatoes? Also, check.

Potato candy (also known as peanut butter pinwheels) is an old-school confectionary delight that's perfect for those with a serious sweet tooth. Don't worry — potato candy doesn't taste like jazzed-up mashed potatoes. Unless you spill the secret, no one will know that the hidden ingredient holding each delicious spiral in place is actually yesterday's leftover spuds.

All you'll need to make potato candy in your own kitchen is leftover mashed potatoes, powdered sugar, and your favorite creamy peanut butter (or crunchy, if you feel like adding a fun textural element to your candy). You'll be surprised at how easily the mashed potatoes and powdered sugar come together to form a smooth canvas for the peanut butter. After you've assembled your almost-too-easy-to-believe dessert, simply roll, slice, and enjoy.

While this dessert is super simple, there are a few tips to keep in mind as you whip up your first batch of potato candy. Be sure that the leftover mashed potatoes you're using are cold, as this will make it easier for the mashed potato and powdered sugar base to come together. Consider flattening the base out on plastic wrap so that you're able to roll it and create potato candy's trademark pinwheel shape more easily, without worrying about anything sticking to your countertop. In the unlikely event that you have potato candy left over, you can wrap it tightly in plastic wrap, place it into a freezer-safe container, and freeze for up to three months.