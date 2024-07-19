Turn Your Leftovers Into Loaded Mashed Potato Balls And Never Look Back
Our love for the humble spud runs deep — be it baked, roasted, fried, or microwaved and dunked in dip, like these homemade potato chips, we will very happily eat potatoes, in any shape or form. And we think there's something especially delicious about the rich and creamy profile of potatoes that have been mashed.
Possibly the only thing better than mashed potatoes, however, is mashed potato balls. These are made from cooked and cooled mashed potato (the perfect use for that leftover mash still hanging about from last night!), bound with flour or an egg, then covered in breadcrumbs and fried until crispy and golden either in a pan, deep fryer, or air fryer. Think of them like croquettes, the crunchy, deep fried cylinders of mashed potato made famous by the French, only round and easier to shove into your mouth.
The beauty of these balls is that just like regular mashed potatoes, they have a pretty neutral flavor profile — meaning that you can pair them with whatever ingredients you feel inclined to try, whether that's for the filling, as a topping, or for a cheeky dipping sauce on the side.
Have fun with the filling and don't forget the crumb
The best way to add flavor to mashed potato balls is by playing around with the filling itself, and we can't think of a better place to start with than any leftovers you might have lurking in the fridge, like roast veggies or meat. Just remember that whatever road you go down, the aim is to retain the firmness of the mash so it holds together when fried — try to only use finely chopped ingredients, added a little at a time.
Sautéed vegetables like onion or mushroom are an option, which you might like to cook in butter rather than oil, for extra flavor. You could even use a little cabbage or kale, in the manner of colcannon. Cooked bacon is another obvious choice, along with fresh herbs (chives would work especially well), and cheese. Stir through some grated parmesan or cheddar, or push chunks of mozzarella into the center of each ball for a deliciously gooey treat. If you have a favorite chutney, pickle, or relish, you could try swirling some of this through the mixture too, or raid your seasoning drawer and sprinkle in a little jarred/bottled magic.
Finally, don't forget about the coating. Panko breadcrumbs are a solid choice, but you could also use a wholegrain or seeded variety for added color and texture. You could even blitz the breadcrumbs with garlic and herbs beforehand, for additional flavor.
Toppings and dipping sauce
When it comes to toppings, you want to treat your mashed potato balls just like you would baked potatoes, loaded fries, or regular mashed potatoes. If you're a fan of classic flavors, try dressing each ball with a little sour cream, cooked bacon, and cheese. Chopped scallion, chives, or pickles would also work well here. Channel the deliciousness of Canadian poutine by loading them in gravy and cheese curds, or just gravy alone if you want to keep things simple. Add guacamole, sour cream, and corn kernels for a little flavor from south of the border. Or take a leaf out of Spain's (cook)book by dressing them in herbs and a spicy tomato sauce, like patatas bravas. Alternatively, you could serve the mashed potato balls on a bed of sauce — we like the idea of a rich tomato sauce, paired with grated parmesan, for a chicken parm moment (sans the chicken).
As for the matter of dipping sauce, you can't go wrong with a good quality mayonnaise or aioli. You could use a store-bought dip too, or any chutney, pickle, relish, or other condiment or sauce you might have hanging around the house. Ranch, honey mustard, and barbecue are all great choices. You might even consider using melted cheese, and serving the balls fondue style. Rest assured that you can make these mashed potato balls in a thousand different ways, and every one of them will be absolutely delicious.