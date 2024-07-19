Turn Your Leftovers Into Loaded Mashed Potato Balls And Never Look Back

Our love for the humble spud runs deep — be it baked, roasted, fried, or microwaved and dunked in dip, like these homemade potato chips, we will very happily eat potatoes, in any shape or form. And we think there's something especially delicious about the rich and creamy profile of potatoes that have been mashed.

Possibly the only thing better than mashed potatoes, however, is mashed potato balls. These are made from cooked and cooled mashed potato (the perfect use for that leftover mash still hanging about from last night!), bound with flour or an egg, then covered in breadcrumbs and fried until crispy and golden either in a pan, deep fryer, or air fryer. Think of them like croquettes, the crunchy, deep fried cylinders of mashed potato made famous by the French, only round and easier to shove into your mouth.

The beauty of these balls is that just like regular mashed potatoes, they have a pretty neutral flavor profile — meaning that you can pair them with whatever ingredients you feel inclined to try, whether that's for the filling, as a topping, or for a cheeky dipping sauce on the side.

