Give Leftover Mashed Potatoes A Crispy Makeover With Only 2 Extra Ingredients
There are tons of secret ways to make your mashed potatoes taste better, but perhaps the best one yet is to transform them into a brand-new dish altogether. You might have heard of loaded mashed potato balls already, but now the world has brought about the equally starchy and delicious mashed potato waffles. Think of it as crossing a timeless side dish with a breakfast food that is just as loved. Put the two together, and you've got yourself a savory and filling meal that'll elevate your typical brunch experience.
This effortless dish is a quick and easy way to use up any leftovers from last night's dinner. Or perhaps you're trying to repurpose every unfinished dish from the grandiose Thanksgiving meal everyone cooked way too much for. Regardless, all it takes to pull the whole thing together in a short amount of time is whatever mashed potatoes you have left and only two additional ingredients: eggs and flour. From there, you can also incorporate your choice of herbs and spices to boost the overall flavor.
How to make mashed potato waffles
Thankfully, putting this dish together is truly as simple as combining your leftover mashed potatoes with some other tasteful ingredients. Start by whisking a couple of eggs in a bowl. Mix these eggs with your leftover mashed potatoes along with some all-purpose flour. You can also throw in shredded cheese, chives, green onions, and any other desired seasonings, though it's not necessary. Stir these ingredients thoroughly until everything is combined and smooth. Then all that's left to do is grease your waffle maker, scoop the batter into the machine, and cook it until you're left with a crispy, golden-brown product.
The extra fun part is garnishing your cooked potato waffles. You can use whatever you'd like for this. If you're looking to go the simple route, even just brushing the waffles with butter will work. Adding a side of ketchup will, too. But for a truly enhanced experience, consider adding ingredients that you'd normally pair with loaded fries or tater tots. Sour cream (or any of its substitutes), ranch, onions, and meat will go swimmingly atop these waffles. Bacon bits or sausage are just a few examples of breakfast proteins that'll add some more substance to your meal. You could also get creative by putting avocado or egg right on top. The possibilities are truly endless with a foundation as versatile as leftover mashed potatoes.