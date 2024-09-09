Give Leftover Mashed Potatoes A Crispy Makeover With Only 2 Extra Ingredients

There are tons of secret ways to make your mashed potatoes taste better, but perhaps the best one yet is to transform them into a brand-new dish altogether. You might have heard of loaded mashed potato balls already, but now the world has brought about the equally starchy and delicious mashed potato waffles. Think of it as crossing a timeless side dish with a breakfast food that is just as loved. Put the two together, and you've got yourself a savory and filling meal that'll elevate your typical brunch experience.

Advertisement

This effortless dish is a quick and easy way to use up any leftovers from last night's dinner. Or perhaps you're trying to repurpose every unfinished dish from the grandiose Thanksgiving meal everyone cooked way too much for. Regardless, all it takes to pull the whole thing together in a short amount of time is whatever mashed potatoes you have left and only two additional ingredients: eggs and flour. From there, you can also incorporate your choice of herbs and spices to boost the overall flavor.