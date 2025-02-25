Elevate Store-Bought Hummus With These Simple Ingredients
Whether we're assembling an appetizer platter or a midday snack for one, hummus is one of the go-to dips that we like to keep in our fridge at all times. The perfect accompaniment for baby carrots or pita bread, not to mention a great addition to your salads, bowls or sandwiches, hummus is a healthy, vegan-friendly, crowd-pleasing condiment with a multitude of uses. While we'd all love to blend our own fluffy, homemade hummus on a regular basis, sometimes store-bought is the easiest and most convenient way to satisfy a hummus craving, quickly.
We know from experience that some grocery store hummus is better than others, but even the most delectable store-bought variety can use a little zhuzhing, especially if you're hosting guests. The golden rule when it comes to elevating any store-bought item is to infuse it with something fresh, whether that be herbs, veggies, oils, or something else. Beyond that directive, there are tons of ways to incorporate simple ingredients to give your store-bought hummus a whole new flavor profile, or at least liven it up.
Start with the basics: lemon juice, seasoning, and olive oil
Though there are a wide variety of add-ins you can use to plus up store-bought hummus, a few simple pantry staples will go a long way towards getting you there. Oftentimes, store-bought hummus is under-seasoned and lacking in freshness. To bring it back to life, start by transferring out of its unappetizing plastic container and into a serving bowl. Then, incorporate lemon juice. A squeeze of lemon adds brightness and much-needed acidity to a rich, creamy bowl of hummus. If you don't have a lemon on hand, or want to avoid diluting the texture of your dip, you can also use citric acid to accomplish the same effect.
Next, sprinkle a basic seasoning mix over your hummus to instantly add depth of flavor. Salt, pepper, paprika, cumin and cayenne are staples to start with, but you can also experiment with your favorite spices. Lean into Mediterranean flavors with za'atar, or give your hummus a deli twist with your own version of Trader Joe's "Everything but the Bagel" seasoning. Finally, a liberal drizzle of olive oil adds richness to your dip, plus gives it a finished, photo-worthy presentation. Bonus points if you use an infused olive oil for extra flavor and color.
Add a pop of color with red peppers or sun-dried tomatoes
We already love store-bought roasted red pepper hummus, but if your goal is to liven up the plain hummus you already have on hand, it's super easy to add your own peppers into the mix. Roasted red peppers (or even pimentos) diced up and spooned into the center of your hummus bowl not only beautify your dip with a bright pop of color, they can also add a smoky flavor and juicy counterpart to the creamy hummus.
Or if the sweet, Italian-inspired taste of sun-dried tomatoes is more your thing, plop a generous portion of them into your bowl and wow your guests with a complex, sweet and salty balance of Mediterranean flavors. A few basil leaves will also compliment the tomatoes beautifully and add a striking color contrast. You can pick up sun-dried tomatoes at the grocery store, but they're also easy to make from fresh tomatoes at home in your oven, or even in an air fryer. Spooning a heaping portion of sun-dried tomatoes or roasted red peppers atop your store-bought hummus is the simplest way to incorporate these colorful ingredients, but if you want to go the extra mile, you could also blend them together with your hummus for a new dimension of flavor.
Stir in roasted garlic, whole chickpeas, or nuts for layered flavor and texture
One of the easiest ways to give your store-bought hummus a serious injection of rich, buttery umami flavor is by incorporating roasted garlic. Unlike raw garlic, a roasted head of garlic is soft, caramelized, and easy to mash up and use to elevate dishes like tuna salad or store-bought gravy. The intense flavor of garlic is a perfect compliment to the milder chickpea taste of hummus, and stirring a few cloves into your store-bought hummus is sure to give it a powerful homemade quality. All it takes is a bulb of garlic, tinfoil, a little oil and an oven (or an air fryer for even quicker results).
If you have a vampiric aversion to garlic, try stirring in whole or mashed chickpeas instead. Not only will this add a nice textural element to your hummus, it will probably fool your guests into assuming the hummus is homemade! Make sure not to skimp on the seasoning if you go this route, though, since straight-up chickpeas aren't known for being super flavorful. For a crunchy topping, you could also roast the chickpeas before garnishing your hummus.
Another simple way to achieve that crunchy element is to top your store-bought hummus with nuts. Pine nuts are perfectly suited to this purpose, with their slightly creamy texture and pleasant, buttery flavor, but you could also try toasting almond slivers, walnuts, pistachios or cashews with your favorite spice blend and pouring them over hummus.
Stretch your dip with a hearty spoonful of Greek Yogurt or tahini
Maybe you don't just want to make your store-bought hummus taste homemade — you also want to maximize its ability to feed a whole party of hungry snackers. If that's the case, a great way to not only add volume to your dip but also transform its flavor and texture is to mix in a spoonful of another, similarly saucy substance. When it comes to hummus, your best options are Greek yogurt or tahini.
Greek yogurt will give your hummus a fluffier, creamier texture, plus a delicious tanginess that pairs perfectly with the flavors of oil, lemon and garlic. Plus, it's high in protein, good for gut health, and you might already have it in your fridge. Tahini is generally considered more of a specialty ingredient, but you might want to start making it a new pantry staple to have on hand as well, for use in everything from salad dressing to cookies.
Not to be confused with tzatziki (a Greek yogurt-based condiment), tahini is a sauce made from ground sesame seeds, oil and salt. It's usually already included as a key ingredient in hummus recipes, so adding more tahini to your store-bought dip will just intensify its nutty flavor and creamy texture. If you do decide to stretch your hummus with extra tahini, though, you might want to go extra heavy on your acidic seasonings (namely salt and lemon juice) to cut through its richness.
Spice it up with chili oil or other unique dressings
Once you've exhausted the tried and true combination of lemon, salt and olive oil, you can turn your attention towards other, more adventurous oils and dressings to experiment with. Spice lovers will particularly enjoy a bowl of hummus ladled with chili oil or chili crisp (also known as chili crunch). Maybe you already keep a bottle of your favorite chili crisp brand in your pantry, but it's also pretty simple to make DIY-style by cooking up a mixture of olive oil, chili flakes, and your seeds or spices of choice. Then just drizzle over store-bought hummus for an appetizer that's equal parts hot, cool, and memorable.
If spice isn't your thing, try a spoonful of another oily condiment instead, like pesto or tapenade. Pesto, a blend of basil, oil, Parmesan, nuts and garlic, packs a nutty and herbaceous punch that would nicely compliment store-bought hummus. It's fun and easy to make yourself, but if you're in a rush, a jar of the best store-bought pesto you can get your hands on should more than suffice. For a salty, briny flavor bomb, top your hummus with tapenade. This olive-based condiment provides a rich yet tangy contrast to the earthiness of hummus, and as a bonus, it's vegan, nut and lactose-free, making it easy for all your guests to enjoy.