Elevate Store-Bought Hummus With These Simple Ingredients

Whether we're assembling an appetizer platter or a midday snack for one, hummus is one of the go-to dips that we like to keep in our fridge at all times. The perfect accompaniment for baby carrots or pita bread, not to mention a great addition to your salads, bowls or sandwiches, hummus is a healthy, vegan-friendly, crowd-pleasing condiment with a multitude of uses. While we'd all love to blend our own fluffy, homemade hummus on a regular basis, sometimes store-bought is the easiest and most convenient way to satisfy a hummus craving, quickly.

We know from experience that some grocery store hummus is better than others, but even the most delectable store-bought variety can use a little zhuzhing, especially if you're hosting guests. The golden rule when it comes to elevating any store-bought item is to infuse it with something fresh, whether that be herbs, veggies, oils, or something else. Beyond that directive, there are tons of ways to incorporate simple ingredients to give your store-bought hummus a whole new flavor profile, or at least liven it up.