The Popular Dip That Will Instantly Elevate The Taste Of Mashed Potatoes

Mashed potatoes are something of a universal comfort food. They're warm, creamy, and fairly flavorless, which sounds like a bad thing, but is actually perfect when you're searching for a comforting bite. Being a little naturally bland means there's plenty of ways to upgrade mashed potatoes to make them taste expensive, or to simply tailor them to your palate. Potatoes are also surprisingly nutrient-dense, delivering doses of iron, vitamin C, potassium, and fiber, placing them high on the list of comfort foods, nutrition-wise.

Though there are literally hundreds of ways to enhance this beloved blank canvas (super bacony mashed potatoes, anyone?), one of the easiest and most flavorful options is also a fairly unexpected one — hummus. This may seem like an unusual add-in at first, but consider the fact that hummus contains many flavors that also pair beautifully with potatoes, including garlic, lemon, and plenty of luscious, heart-healthy fat from the tahini and olive oil. Not to mention the wide variety of hummus flavors that are available, from buffalo-style hummus to refreshing roasted red pepper and spicy sun-dried tomato variants.

Additionally, the texture of hummus helps fluff up your potatoes to make them ultra rich and creamy. This makes hummus a fantastic plant-based alternative to things like butter and cream cheese for the vegans among us. The chickpeas as hummus' main ingredient also provide a hit of protein, making the dish more satisfying to the appetite as well as the palate. Plus, the leftovers are perfect for making savory, nutritious potato pancakes.