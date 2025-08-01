The Popular Dip That Will Instantly Elevate The Taste Of Mashed Potatoes
Mashed potatoes are something of a universal comfort food. They're warm, creamy, and fairly flavorless, which sounds like a bad thing, but is actually perfect when you're searching for a comforting bite. Being a little naturally bland means there's plenty of ways to upgrade mashed potatoes to make them taste expensive, or to simply tailor them to your palate. Potatoes are also surprisingly nutrient-dense, delivering doses of iron, vitamin C, potassium, and fiber, placing them high on the list of comfort foods, nutrition-wise.
Though there are literally hundreds of ways to enhance this beloved blank canvas (super bacony mashed potatoes, anyone?), one of the easiest and most flavorful options is also a fairly unexpected one — hummus. This may seem like an unusual add-in at first, but consider the fact that hummus contains many flavors that also pair beautifully with potatoes, including garlic, lemon, and plenty of luscious, heart-healthy fat from the tahini and olive oil. Not to mention the wide variety of hummus flavors that are available, from buffalo-style hummus to refreshing roasted red pepper and spicy sun-dried tomato variants.
Additionally, the texture of hummus helps fluff up your potatoes to make them ultra rich and creamy. This makes hummus a fantastic plant-based alternative to things like butter and cream cheese for the vegans among us. The chickpeas as hummus' main ingredient also provide a hit of protein, making the dish more satisfying to the appetite as well as the palate. Plus, the leftovers are perfect for making savory, nutritious potato pancakes.
Timing tips and flavor suggestions for your hummus mashed potatoes
One of the most important tips for making incredible mashed potatoes involves adding your flavorings and texture-boosters (traditionally things like cream and butter) at the right time and temperature. This is especially true with hummus, as the starches in the chickpeas and potatoes both have a chance of seizing and producing a gummy dish instead of a dense and velvety one. Fortunately, avoiding this faux pas is a simple matter of planning ahead and timing things correctly.
Typically, it's recommended to warm cream and butter before adding them to potatoes, for reasons previously mentioned. The same holds true for adding hummus, which is why it's best to measure it out before you start peeling your potatoes. Putting a cup or so of hummus in a bowl and setting it aside on your counter allows it to come to room temperature before the mashing stage, which is when it should go into your potatoes. You can also warm it lightly in a pan, but this may crisp the chickpeas and leave hard bits in your potatoes.
Possibly the best part of this tasty potato hack is that you never have to make the same flavor twice (unless, of course, you find a favorite). Chipotle-forward hummus mashed potatoes might be the perfect side dish to some classic smokey barbecued chicken, while a roasted garlic one could accompany delightfully herby seared salmon fillets. Meanwhile, za'tar spiced hummus mashed potatoes would be a delicious base for savory butter chicken or green curry. You can pick a hummus flavor based on what you plan to serve the mashed potatoes with.