The 5 Best Loyalty Programs At Casual Chain Restaurants

A good rewards program should be exactly that: rewarding. Many fast food and fast-casual chain restaurants offer free and paid reward programs to consistent customers, and many of them are absolutely worth taking advantage of. Not only do many provide opportunities to gain points that can be redeemed for otherwise costly menu items (hello, inflation), but some even offer free products, member-exclusive deals, and even free birthday treats.

Members will be more likely to feel that a rewards program is worth singing up for if they are receiving exclusive and personalized deals. While it may be easy to provide a blanket of general deals for customers, sending specific offers to regulars who consistently purchase similar meals during their visits will give them a reason to return to the restaurant. Every chain restaurant mentioned in this article also has an accompanying app to their rewards program, creating an easily accessible space for members to review points and perks, place mobile orders, and so much more.