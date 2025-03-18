The 5 Best Loyalty Programs At Casual Chain Restaurants
A good rewards program should be exactly that: rewarding. Many fast food and fast-casual chain restaurants offer free and paid reward programs to consistent customers, and many of them are absolutely worth taking advantage of. Not only do many provide opportunities to gain points that can be redeemed for otherwise costly menu items (hello, inflation), but some even offer free products, member-exclusive deals, and even free birthday treats.
Members will be more likely to feel that a rewards program is worth singing up for if they are receiving exclusive and personalized deals. While it may be easy to provide a blanket of general deals for customers, sending specific offers to regulars who consistently purchase similar meals during their visits will give them a reason to return to the restaurant. Every chain restaurant mentioned in this article also has an accompanying app to their rewards program, creating an easily accessible space for members to review points and perks, place mobile orders, and so much more.
Firehouse Subs
Firehouse Subs, home to one of the best meatball subs that money can buy in the United States, offers "Firehouse Rewards," a free rewards program where members can earn points every time they make a purchase at one of the chain's establishments. With these points, they can easily upgrade their sub and earn free food.
The benefits can be managed through the Firehouse Rewards app, which also enables users to find nearby Firehouse Subs locations, place online orders, and view their earned points. Members can also redeem a free medium sub sandwich on their birthday (with an accompanying purchase, so grab some chips).
P.F. Chang's
P.F. Chang's, the self-proclaimed "America's #1 Asian Bistro," provides two tiers to the "Chang's Ca$h" rewards program. The free program is called the Gold Rewards, offering 10 points for each dollar spent at the restaurant. New subscribers are awarded 1,000 free points, and 2,000 will earn you a $15 reward. Rewards members will also receive their choice of a free appetizer or dessert for their birthday.
The chain also offers the Platinum Rewards at $6.99 per month, which gives the more frequent P.F. Chang's customers free delivery, 20 points per dollar spent, and access to skip non-Platinum members on busy restaurants' waiting lists.
Chili's
Chili's offers "My Chili's Rewards," a free rewards program where members earn their choice of a free order of chips and salsa or non-alcoholic beverage just by signing up. The program also offers personalized rewards, a free birthday dessert, and the option to favorite meals for a quick reorder on Chili's mobile app.
Chili's Regulars will also earn the aforementioned free chips and salsa or beverage at every visit to a Chili's location by spending a minimum of $5 and visiting the chain within 45 days.
Potbelly Sandwich Shop
Fans of Potbelly Sandwich Shop should absolutely be signing up for the chain's "Potbelly Perks" program, a free-to-join system where ordering food earns you points. Upon joining the program, new recruits will earn a free sandwich after their first purchase of $5 or more. Potbelly Perks has three tiers of varying prizes; you'll move up a level depending on how much you spend per year at the restaurant.
Those in the Rookie tier will earn 10 coins per each dollar spent, and the option of a cookie or Dream Bar on their birthday. Pro tier members earn 11 coins per dollar, as well as the option of a free shake on for their birthday treat. Boss level Potbelly fans earn 12 coins per dollar and are offered the aforementioned desserts or a free entree on their birthday. Regardless of a member's tier, they will all be able to partake in 2x Coins days, exclusive app offers, and access to Potbelly's "Underground Menu" filled with secret items.
Panera Bread
Panera Bread's "MyPanera" rewards allows loyal customers to save money by quickly gaining redeemable points. The program offers new members a free pastry and a month of free delivery, along with exclusive access to new menu items, member challenges, and a birthday treat. MyPanera members also save money during MyPanera Week, which are rare promotional weeks where loyalty members receive perks and offers that those who haven't signed up cannot access.
On top of their free reward option, Panera also offers the "Unlimited Sip Club" that offers unlimited free refills for many of the chain's popular beverages. "Sippers" receive surprise savings, extra birthday treats, and an unlimited $0 delivery fee. However, while MyPanera is a free-to-join program, the Unlimited Sip Club is usually $14.99 per month or $119.00 annually (but Panera does offer new Sippers two free months to try out the Sip Club prior to paying the fee).