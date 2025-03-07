The Best Strategy For An All-You-Can-Eat-Buffet Goes Against Everything You Know

So you're headed to a buffet — perhaps your first Vegas buffet, where you really want to try as many things as possible. To make sure you're not full after just one plate, you should avoid eating for a while beforehand (maybe even the whole day), right? Wrong.

While it seems counterintuitive, you should eat before the buffet, and you definitely don't want to skip meals. This is because your stomach is a flexible organ that expands based on the amount of food in it. So, if you starve yourself by skipping meals, there's a good chance your stomach won't be ready to handle larger meals. An extreme example of this is when hungry contestants on the TV series "Survivor" win big meals as a challenge reward and find themselves getting sick.

There's some discussion about whether the stomach shrinks if you eat less, but even if the stomach doesn't actually shrink much (or at all), eating less still means that your stomach nerves will start signaling that it is full after smaller meals. So, that's another reason to eat somewhat robust meals in the lead-up to your buffet feast. Of course, you still don't want to eat right before the buffet. Opinions vary on when to stop eating beforehand; some say to stop eating up to six hours before, others say to eat something light as soon as an hour or two before, although in that case it's best to eat something with simple carbs, like cereal, which should digest quickly.