The Best Strategy For An All-You-Can-Eat-Buffet Goes Against Everything You Know
So you're headed to a buffet — perhaps your first Vegas buffet, where you really want to try as many things as possible. To make sure you're not full after just one plate, you should avoid eating for a while beforehand (maybe even the whole day), right? Wrong.
While it seems counterintuitive, you should eat before the buffet, and you definitely don't want to skip meals. This is because your stomach is a flexible organ that expands based on the amount of food in it. So, if you starve yourself by skipping meals, there's a good chance your stomach won't be ready to handle larger meals. An extreme example of this is when hungry contestants on the TV series "Survivor" win big meals as a challenge reward and find themselves getting sick.
There's some discussion about whether the stomach shrinks if you eat less, but even if the stomach doesn't actually shrink much (or at all), eating less still means that your stomach nerves will start signaling that it is full after smaller meals. So, that's another reason to eat somewhat robust meals in the lead-up to your buffet feast. Of course, you still don't want to eat right before the buffet. Opinions vary on when to stop eating beforehand; some say to stop eating up to six hours before, others say to eat something light as soon as an hour or two before, although in that case it's best to eat something with simple carbs, like cereal, which should digest quickly.
Other strategies to think about
Speaking of digestion speed, that's another thing you'll generally want to consider if you want to load up at a buffet. Simple carbohydrates and starchy foods like potatoes and bread are processed a lot faster, so you may want to start with them. Then, as long as you're pacing yourself at the buffet, there's a good chance those will be out of your stomach while you're still at the table, making room for more. Conversely, proteins and high-fiber foods (which includes a lot of vegetables like broccoli, leafy greens, and cabbage) process a lot slower, so you may want to save them for later since you'll have to wait a while for them to digest. So, if it's a Thanksgiving feast, don't eat the roasted turkey first.
This is also relevant when it comes to eating before the buffet: If you want to eat a protein- and fiber-heavy meal beforehand, you may want to consume it longer before the buffet than if you're eating bread or potatoes.
If you really want to prepare intensely, you could also take some cues from competitive eaters, who are pros are stuffing their stomachs. They recommend drinking a lot of water the day before to get your stomach stretched and even exercising beforehand, which can build up your appetite increase your metabolism. Finally, steer clear of carbonated drinks, particularly soda, when at a buffet, as those bubbles will also make you feel fuller.