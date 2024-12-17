13 Fast Food Chains That Offer Birthday Freebies

It's impossible to pass up a birthday freebie, especially when it comes from your favorite fast-food chain. Not all chains offer free items on customers' birthdays, but a good many do. Whether it's a free side, a complimentary drink, or a dessert on the house, there are a number of delicious reasons to know which chains provide free items for patrons who want to treat themselves on their special day.

In most cases, fast-food birthday freebies are dependent on you being a member of the chain's rewards club, and what kind of free birthday perk you receive may depend on what tier or level you're at in their rewards program (as in, how many points you've collected for making purchases from them). Other chains take a more simple approach, gifting members with a freebie simply for having made a single purchase within a specific amount of time before their birthday.

If you can't make it to a particular fast-food spot on the day of your birthday, you can often still collect your free reward anyway: Many of these birthday freebies are available on the dates around your birthday, allowing you to collect free food for a month or so from various chains. That's a lot of gratis deliciousness! So whip out your phone and take a peek at your fast-food apps, because we've got 13 popular spots that will hook you up on your special day of the year.