5 Foods You Should Avoid Ordering For Delivery

Food delivery apps bring an entire city's dining selection right to our fingertips. And while it's certainly tempting to enjoy all sorts of tasty fare in the comfort of the home, that doesn't always mean it's a good idea. Many foods require a delicate balance of timing and temperature to deliver the best dining experience; they're meant to be consumed on the spot and then gone at a moment's notice. Sure, everything might seem perfect at a restaurant, but place certain dishes in a to-go container, and they'll rapidly lose their magic.

After all, transport impacts foods in unexpected ways. Sauces either clump together or lose stability and come apart. Proteins can keep cooking in steam-filled containers. And textures meant to be crispy and delightful are anything but. Complicated by the fact that not all restaurants follow the same boxing protocol, and there are some dishes that just aren't worth the risk. So, settle in with a delivery-food favorite like pizza or Asian takeout, and steer clear of these delicate options.