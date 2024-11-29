13 Foods You Should Steer Clear Of When At A Buffet

The first item on the list might come as a big shocker to avid buffet-goers. Crab legs often seem like the biggest steal at an all-you-can-eat establishment, as evident by the many customers who stand like vultures waiting for the seafood tray to be replenished. Grabbing as many crab legs as possible is a priority for some people, and rightfully so if the eatery you're at is a high-quality one that you can trust. But there's always a chance that it's not.

An owner of a buffet took to Reddit to openly discuss whatever other users wanted to know about all-you-can-eat joints. To the dismay of many people, one of the facts shared by poster @buffetfoodthrowaway was the shadiness of crab legs. They said they had "seen Chinese buffets at the fish market going and buying bottom of the barrel seafood including crab legs past their prime. And then they don't steam them properly either to save on volume."

Improperly steaming crab legs has several downsides that can affect the quality of the seafood and your health. If they are overcooked, you'll be left with a tougher, rubbery meal that isn't as flavorful as it could be. And if they are undercooked, you are even worse off because you'll be at risk of food poisoning.