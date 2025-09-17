This Buffet Tip Helps You Build A Balanced Plate To Taste More And Waste Less

If you've ever exclaimed, "My eyes must've been bigger than my stomach!" there's a good chance you were at a buffet. With so many options, both sweet and savory, it's easy to get a little carried away and load up your plate with more grub than you can realistically handle. But it doesn't have to be this way. You can, in fact, pace yourself at a buffet and still thoroughly enjoy the all-you-can-eat experience. Campbell Mitchell, founder of Quest 4 Food, which operates in the realm of "sustainable food safety solutions," spoke with Chowhound about optimizing your buffet experience.

"Start by scanning the entire buffet before grabbing a plate," he says. "This helps prioritize what you really want, and you'll avoid piling on items out of impulse." Furthermore, making sure to only take small portions of items allows you to figure out what you enjoy the most, so you can go back for more of your favorites later.

There are several foods you should always steer clear of at a buffet, including some seafood and salad. At the top of Mitchell's own list of foods to avoid are "fried items that cool quickly, starchy dishes that fill you up fast, and pre-cut fruits like melon that lose texture and flavor." Creamy dishes, such as tuna salad, are also not recommended. Mitchell reports that these foods are often left on the plate, half-eaten.