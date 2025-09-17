This Buffet Tip Helps You Build A Balanced Plate To Taste More And Waste Less
If you've ever exclaimed, "My eyes must've been bigger than my stomach!" there's a good chance you were at a buffet. With so many options, both sweet and savory, it's easy to get a little carried away and load up your plate with more grub than you can realistically handle. But it doesn't have to be this way. You can, in fact, pace yourself at a buffet and still thoroughly enjoy the all-you-can-eat experience. Campbell Mitchell, founder of Quest 4 Food, which operates in the realm of "sustainable food safety solutions," spoke with Chowhound about optimizing your buffet experience.
"Start by scanning the entire buffet before grabbing a plate," he says. "This helps prioritize what you really want, and you'll avoid piling on items out of impulse." Furthermore, making sure to only take small portions of items allows you to figure out what you enjoy the most, so you can go back for more of your favorites later.
There are several foods you should always steer clear of at a buffet, including some seafood and salad. At the top of Mitchell's own list of foods to avoid are "fried items that cool quickly, starchy dishes that fill you up fast, and pre-cut fruits like melon that lose texture and flavor." Creamy dishes, such as tuna salad, are also not recommended. Mitchell reports that these foods are often left on the plate, half-eaten.
A better way to approach the buffet
Now you know which items to avoid. But we don't want you to leave the buffet hungry, so here is the opposite side of that coin. If you're looking for the freshest fare, Campbell Mitchell recommends "items with high turnover like carving stations, made-to-order omelets, or stir-fry." Not only is it a no-brainer that made-to-order dishes will be fresher than their chafing dish counterparts, they are often served to you directly from the cook, reducing the risk that your food has been sneezed on by your fellow diners or otherwise contaminated. (Incidentally, as a general principle, it's a good sign if your buffet has a fairly large number of waitstaff. This indicates that there are more eyes on the food, keeping a watch for freshness and potential food safety issues.)
Finally, when it comes to all-you-can-eat, you want to make sure you get your money's worth. Mitchell's golden rule of buffet dining is: "Eat slowly, pace yourself, and stay hydrated." More specifically, don't fall into the trap of filling up on "cheap carbs," no matter how delicious those rolls or biscuits look. Rather, search out "a mix of high-quality proteins, fresh vegetables, and a treat or two," says Mitchell. This creates a balanced plate representing a variety of food groups and nutrients. After all, Mitchell concludes, "The goal is enjoyment, not just quantity." (Just make sure to leave the to-go box at home.)