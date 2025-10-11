The Hidden Buffet Tactics That Cut Costs For Restaurants Without You Noticing

Buffets are part dining experience and part stomach-stretching dare, but almost everyone who eats at one has this thought at least once between walking in the door and walking out again: How can I get my money's worth? Any business that asks the 5-foot retiree and the 6-foot college student to pay the same flat fee for "all you can eat" already feels a bit like a racket before you find out what's simmering behind those sneeze guards.

If a buffet seems a bit like a war of wills between you and the proprietors, that's because it absolutely is. While you're trying to make sure you get your money's worth, the people who run the place are trying to make sure you don't. Try not to judge them too harshly; running a buffet is a gamble, and restaurants that don't do it strategically don't stay in business for long. That's partly because buffets spend up to 6% more on food than regular restaurants do, largely due to the massive quantities of uneaten leftovers that end up in the trash. And that's before including the cost of all the specialty equipment buffets have to purchase before they can open for business.

Even after hearing that, though, most people do still want to feel like they're getting good value when they eat out. If that's you, here are the tricks buffets use to keep you from achieving that goal and how you might be able to circumvent them.