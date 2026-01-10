10 Over-The-Top Fair Foods Everyone Should Try At Least Once

Some people go to state fairs for the carnival rides and games, others for the agricultural shows and performances. But for foodies, fairs are all about trying a smorgasbord of over-the-top foods. Fair food isn't subtle, and it's not trying to be. It's big, messy, and meant to grab your attention. Think giant hunks of meat, creative mashups of sweet and salty treats, and deep-fried everything. In many cases, it's a limited-time thing, as once the fair is over, you might never see those foods again — and that's all part of the fun of fair feasting.

Growing up, I attended fairs every chance I got, and as an adult, I've even been known to take a road trip or even a flight to attend some of the bigger ones across Canada and the United States. Over the years, I've sampled my fair share (pun intended) of event food, and I've also watched it evolve. Classics like corn dogs and candy apples are still around, but now it seems like vendors are always trying to outdo one another with bigger portions, stranger combinations, and foods that make for major social media fodder.

While every fair offers different foods, a few over-the-top dishes have really taken off and pop up frequently at fairs across North America. At first glance, they might seem like novelties, but once you dive in, you realize they're actually truly delicious. The next time you're perusing the concession stands at your local state or county fair, consider giving some of these over-the-top fair foods a try.