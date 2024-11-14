An Expert Explains Why Pickles Pair So Well With Pizza

Pizza is among the world's most versatile foods. Its crust is basically a blank canvas upon which its creator may lay their vision. Sure, some type of sauce and cheese varieties are typically expected. But, building on those neutral elements, one hundred pizzaiolos could spend one hundred years kneading, spinning, tossing, and topping, and still never make the same pie twice. Why, one could even incorporate something as seemingly unexpected as, say, pineapple, and nobody would make a peep. Just kidding — half the population would balloon with vexation, even though fruit is part of pizza history. For Angelo Sosa, "Top Chef" regular, cookbook author, and executive chef of Kembara and Tía Carmen in Phoenix, Arizona, pickles are another semi-surprising ingredient to perk up your next slice.

Chowhound spoke to Sosa exclusively to find out why the tangy, briny topping works so well on pizza. "I'm a huge fan of acid and punches of flavor in all of my food," he says. "I'm someone who loves kimchi on my pizza, so yes, pickled onions, pickled jalapeño and straight dill pickles would be magical with the fat of the cheese and the earthy/sweet notes of a house made tomato sauce."