The Massachusetts Fair Food That Somehow Makes Jelly Beans Even Better

Fair food is the wild child of the American culinary family. Year after year, fairs around the country roll out Frankensteinian mashups of salty, sweet, and deep fried everything, and good golly is it delicious. In pop culture, these wild inventions have become particularly associated with midwestern fairs. Was anybody actually surprised when the Minnesota state fair introduced deep fried ranch dressing? Doubtful. But while the Midwest draws millions of hungry eyes, a slew of other fairs are pumping out equally inventive treats, and there's a particular entry from the Northeast that really raises eyebrows.

The epicenter of fair food in the American Northeast is the Eastern States Exposition, better known today as The Big E. Held every autumn in Springfield, Massachusetts since starting in 1917, The Big E is the East Coast's largest fair. It's also a prosperous breeding ground for culinary inventions, and there may be no more notable offering than the deep-fried jelly beans. The sweet snack is made by dunking the chewy candies in funnel cake batter and then deep-frying them to a golden crisp. It's the standard fair food formula — take a popular snack (or ingredient — battered butter is also popular) and fry it — it basically never fails.