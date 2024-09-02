Is Dippin' Dots Even Considered Real Ice Cream?

Dippin' Dots are the white whale of confections, often spoken of but rarely glimpsed for real. To get a taste of the sweet, colorful treasure requires going to an amusement park, movie theater, or one of the ever-dwindling number of malls left in America. You can't find Dippin' Dots in any grocery store because the freezers there aren't cold enough, nor is the one in your home. While the average home freezer keeps food chilled at 0 degrees Fahrenheit, Dippin' Dots start to melt if they go past -40 degrees. For this reason, they can only be sold from specialized facilities, but in a way, that adds to the appeal. The most exciting thing about Dippin' Dots is that they aren't like any other type of ice cream, which begs the question, are they really ice cream at all?

The short answer is that yes, Dippin' Dots technically count as ice cream. If they didn't, the brand wouldn't be able to use its famous, "Ice cream of the future," slogan. You see, the United States government places strict regulations on what products can be sold as "ice cream". If a product doesn't meet the cut, it has to use a different name, which is why Dairy Queen soft serve isn't called ice cream. However, those regulations are mainly focused on the ingredients that go into ice cream, and ingredients aren't what make Dippin' Dots unique. It's all about the production process.