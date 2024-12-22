How The Doughnut Bacon Cheeseburger Got Its Name From An R&B Legend

A doughnut bacon cheeseburger is just about as decadent as it sounds. It's a hamburger covered in American cheese and bacon, and then placed between two halves of a glazed doughnut, creating a sweet and savory treat sure to leave a lasting memory. You'll find variations of this burger on menus throughout America; some with two whole doughnuts in place of the hamburger buns and some with additions like lettuce and tomato. The traditional recipe uses lightly griddled or toasted Krispy Kreme doughnuts which bring the unique flavor to the doughnut bacon cheeseburger — also known as the Luther Burger.

Just like R&B legend Luther Vandross for which it is named, the Luther Burger (sometimes called the Luther Vandross Burger) is a trendsetter. It transcends culinary divides with its combination of breakfast and dinner foods, and checks off boxes in several cuisines. It's enough to catch the attention of hamburger lovers and doughnut lovers alike. And while there are quite a few variations to try, each is marked with the iconic combination of glazed doughnut, bacon, and cheese. The Luther Burger could pack nearly 1,500 calories and almost 90 grams of fat per serving depending on how many burgers and bacon slices are sandwiched inside the doughnut. But while the Luther Burger certainly bears the name of the iconic R&B singer, there is still some mystery surrounding its origin.