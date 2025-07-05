The Bizarre Rise And Fall Of Dippin' Dots — And Why It Just Can't Stop Succeeding Despite Itself
Its tagline might be "Ice Cream of the Future," but Dippin' Dots will always feel nostalgic to us. From shopping malls to ball games, these treats were available at most of our childhood haunts. (And yes, Dippin' Dots is considered real ice cream.) While this frozen treat is still a coveted buy across amusement parks, baseball stadiums, and zoos today, Dippin' Dots once went bankrupt back in 2011. So, how did this one-of-a-kind treat come back from disaster? Let's dig into the bizarre rise and fall of Dippin' Dots — and why it just can't stop succeeding despite itself.
Dippin' Dots was invented by microbiologist Curt Jones in 1988. While working at a research facility in Kentucky, he invented the flash-freezing process. Initially created to preserve the nutritional value of animal feed, he later used the technology at home while making one of his favorite treats: homemade ice cream. Inspired, it wasn't long after that Jones made the very first batch of Dippin' Dots.
After experimenting with various ways to sell his stock, Jones found great success in distributing Dippin' Dots to outside businesses, such as malls, gas stations, and theme parks. Dippin' Dots even became one of the more unique snacks served in baseball stadiums. This strategy proved successful, and by 2000, Dippin' Dots was available in hundreds of stores, and the brand itself was becoming a household name.
So what exactly went wrong?
While Dippin' Dots was successful, Curt Jones ran into problems when he sued a competitor named Mini Melts for infringing on his patent. Unfortunately for Jones, he had filed his patent for the flash freezing process a year too late. Not only did this cost him the lawsuit, but Mini Melts later countersued. Jones had to pay the brand over $10 million. This unfortunate event, paired with a loss of revenue during the 2008 recession, left Dippin' Dots over $11 million in debt. Despite once raking in almost twice that annually, the brand went bankrupt in 2011.
Still, as in the case of many pizza chains that have filed for bankruptcy, just because a company makes this declaration doesn't mean it's the end. In 2012, Dippin' Dots was bought by the young entrepreneur Scott Fischer for $12 million at a bankruptcy auction. The CEO turned the company around. He expanded into corner stores, and increased the brand's presence in malls by selling Dippin' Dots at an acquired popcorn stand.
While all of this did wonders for Dippin' Dots, Fischer did something in 2018 that solidified the brand's success: He started licensing the ice cream's flash freezing process. From pharmaceutical companies to vegan meat brands, this part of the business proved even more lucrative than the actual ice cream. Once solely an ice cream brand, Dippin' Dots is now part cryo-tech company. Is there anything about this brand that isn't bizarre?