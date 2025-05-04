Make A Fun Carnival Treat At Home By Deep-Frying Your Butter

For many Americans, the best part about going to summer carnivals has everything to do with the tasty assortment of deep-fried snacks offered at various stands and food trucks. However, by learning how to deep-fry all your favorite foods, including cheese curds, Oreos, and Twinkies, you can bring the carnival right to your own home kitchen.

Next to learning the right way to deep-fry hot dogs, you may be interested in preparing a more unusual snack: deep-fried butter. While the idea of deep frying sticks or pats of butter in hot oil may initially sound unappealing, in the world of deep-frying, anything goes. Since foodies regularly get excited over deep-fried jelly beans and balls of macaroni and cheese, fried butter topped with honey or powdered sugar is guaranteed to please.

Though, to successfully prepare this unconventional treat, you need to follow certain protocols. For starters, you want to batter and fry your butter only after it's been frozen for at least 12 hours. You can fry either whole sticks or individual pieces for better control over the end result.

To start, cover your butter in cinnamon sugar and freeze it on a lined, evenly-spaced baking sheet. In the meantime, create a batter with ingredients like flour, baking powder, and buttermilk. Upon bringing a pot of cooking oil to roughly 375 degrees Fahrenheit, work quickly to dip individual pieces of frozen butter into the batter and fry no longer than two minutes.