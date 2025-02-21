Why Smoked Turkey Legs Sometimes Taste Like Pork

Another factor that contributes to the ham-turkey confusion is the pinkish hue of the meat. The answer to this colorful conundrum is also in the wet-cure solution, which contains sodium nitrite, a preservative known for its use in products like hot dogs and bacon (which may further add to the similarities in flavor as well as the color).

The next part of the process is responsible for the most notable draw to the turkey stand when you're meandering the fairground — that smoky aroma. A smoking process is common for bacon and ham, and in addition to the irresistible smell, it helps to create a bark-like exterior for the turkey leg that is so satisfying to rip into. It also deepens that pink hue while imparting a distinctive flavor that is perhaps more closely associated with pork products like bacon.

There are some state fair foods that seem physically impossible, but with this background, you can understand exactly how these pork-esque turkey legs are made and how they become so iconic and craveable. Sadly, the worst way to cook turkey is also one of the most popular; maybe if more people prepared theirs according to this smoky process, the bird would have a whole lot more fans.