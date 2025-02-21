Why Smoked Turkey Legs Sometimes Taste Like Pork
Smoked turkey legs are one of those novelty items that may be just as beloved for their flair and fun factor as they are for their delicious flavor. But if you've ever bitten into one of these prehistoric-looking hunks of protein at a theme park or renaissance faire, you may have had momentary concern that you misread the menu and accidentally ordered pork.
There's a reason that these pieces of poultry are so reminiscent of something more like ham or bacon, and it comes down to the preparation process. This is no basic roasted turkey recipe. These drumsticks are given a wet cure first, and the solution — which is similar to a brine but with more salt — is a major component of making sure that turkey meat turns out extra juicy. The purpose of this step is to pull out some moisture and help break down proteins, which also tenderizes the turkey and results in a texture that is perhaps more akin to ham.
The turkey cooking process isn't so far from pork
Another factor that contributes to the ham-turkey confusion is the pinkish hue of the meat. The answer to this colorful conundrum is also in the wet-cure solution, which contains sodium nitrite, a preservative known for its use in products like hot dogs and bacon (which may further add to the similarities in flavor as well as the color).
The next part of the process is responsible for the most notable draw to the turkey stand when you're meandering the fairground — that smoky aroma. A smoking process is common for bacon and ham, and in addition to the irresistible smell, it helps to create a bark-like exterior for the turkey leg that is so satisfying to rip into. It also deepens that pink hue while imparting a distinctive flavor that is perhaps more closely associated with pork products like bacon.
There are some state fair foods that seem physically impossible, but with this background, you can understand exactly how these pork-esque turkey legs are made and how they become so iconic and craveable. Sadly, the worst way to cook turkey is also one of the most popular; maybe if more people prepared theirs according to this smoky process, the bird would have a whole lot more fans.