The Texas State Fair Food We Can't Believe Is Physically Possible

Mark Zable tinkered around in the kitchen for three years to create such an innovative creation, which he hasn't shared the specifics of with the world. Besides having to clear sales by the Texas Alcoholic Beverage Commission, he even filed a patent for the process in 2010. Nevertheless, enterprising chefs have set out to deconstruct the recipe, approximating its assembly themselves.

More or less, the secret lies in assembling a sturdy yet pliable dough that's the right consistency to hold beer. Then, it's necessary to cut out and mold the proper pocket shapes, followed by filling them with Guinness. To finish the deal, each piece of brew-filled dough is fried at the optimal temperature for the right duration. Undeniably, it's a lot of details to get right. However, if you're up for some adventurous cooking at home, you can trial and error the process for yourself, perhaps even recreating the fair food with an air fryer.

Otherwise, it'll take some effort to try a bite of fried beer. Unfortunately, the dish doesn't seem to be offered annually; it wasn't at the Texas State Fair in 2023. So, if you're heading to this year's iteration, manage your expectations. Or, if you're in the mood for something a little more tangy, keep in mind that the Minnesota State Fair serves deep-fried ranch dressing.