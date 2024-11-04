The Texas State Fair Food We Can't Believe Is Physically Possible
As per the state's larger-than-life reputation, Texas' state fair is quite a spectacle. In addition to a massive animatronic talking cowboy named Big Tex and a huge assortment of rides and activities, the annual event is famed for its extensive selection of fried foods. In 2023, over 200 options were available, from beloved classics like glazed fried chicken wings to out-there dishes like lemonade and pho. Another seemingly impossible fried food served at the Texas State Fair: beer.
Fried food genius Mark Zable showcased such a dish to the world, or at least to the Lone Star State, in 2010. Bearing resemblance to a deep-fried ravioli or pretzel pocket, the food consists of small pillows of dough encasing still-liquid Guinness. Fried for only 20 seconds, a bite tastes of soft, salty dough, that then bursts with the flavor of now tangy-warmed beer. Sure, it's not a food meant to appeal to everyone, but it's undeniably intriguing and innovative. It should be no surprise the dish won the fair's Most Creative award in 2010 as part of the annual competition.
The secret process behind fried beer
Mark Zable tinkered around in the kitchen for three years to create such an innovative creation, which he hasn't shared the specifics of with the world. Besides having to clear sales by the Texas Alcoholic Beverage Commission, he even filed a patent for the process in 2010. Nevertheless, enterprising chefs have set out to deconstruct the recipe, approximating its assembly themselves.
More or less, the secret lies in assembling a sturdy yet pliable dough that's the right consistency to hold beer. Then, it's necessary to cut out and mold the proper pocket shapes, followed by filling them with Guinness. To finish the deal, each piece of brew-filled dough is fried at the optimal temperature for the right duration. Undeniably, it's a lot of details to get right. However, if you're up for some adventurous cooking at home, you can trial and error the process for yourself, perhaps even recreating the fair food with an air fryer.
Otherwise, it'll take some effort to try a bite of fried beer. Unfortunately, the dish doesn't seem to be offered annually; it wasn't at the Texas State Fair in 2023. So, if you're heading to this year's iteration, manage your expectations. Or, if you're in the mood for something a little more tangy, keep in mind that the Minnesota State Fair serves deep-fried ranch dressing.