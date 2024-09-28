Leave It To The Minnesota State Fair To Serve Deep-Fried Ranch Dressing

Over the years, people have looked past potatoes and come up with exceptionally creative foods to fry. From deep-fried Oreos to deep-fried milk, there seems to be no limits to what can be breaded and tossed into a fryer. Carnivals and state fairs are some of the most popular destinations to find deep-fried delicacies that defy logic. One vendor at the 2024 Minnesota State Fair has done it again with the creation of deep-fried ranch dressing, a concoction that seems impossible but quickly became one of the fair's most discussed foods.

This surprising fried fare was created and sold by LuLu's Public House, a veteran restaurant of the fair affectionately known as The Great Minnesota Get-Together. If you're wondering how chefs could possibly put liquid ranch dressing into a deep fryer, the answer is they didn't, exactly. Instead, they made a filling with Hidden Valley ranch seasoning, buttermilk, and cream cheese, stuffed it in panko-coated dough shells, and deep fried the triangular fritters, finishing them off with a dusting of even more ranch seasoning. The chefs at LuLu's Public House came up with the idea after being asked to provide sides of ranch and reimagining the sauce as the main event (via Instagram). Served with a side of hot honey sauce (a dressing for the dressing!), the fried ranch proved to be a huge success, dominating the fair's food media coverage, drawing huge crowds of hungry customers, and even receiving a shoutout from Blake Shelton during the country star's performance.

