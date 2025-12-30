10 Ways To Elevate Canned Chicken For Affordable Meals
Canned food is finally getting its well-deserved place in the spotlight, and we couldn't be more excited. More specifically, canned chicken. Even if you grew up eating freshly prepared chicken, you have to hand it to canned chicken and its utility. It comes pre-cooked, meaning there is virtually no prep required besides draining the brine from the can, and its flavor is very similar to what you would get from standard, non-canned white meat chicken. Plus, since it's stored in a can, it has a comparatively long shelf life. And perhaps the biggest perk of them all? It's wicked cheap.
We have a deep appreciation for canned chicken as an ingredient and as a base for other affordable meals. While there is nothing stopping you from eating that stuff straight from the can (we did it for our tasting of canned chicken brands and honestly don't really recommend it), the better way is to get creative with its uses. Pairing it with diverse textures and flavors will help hide its tinny and sometimes salty undertones, give it the same street cred as "normal" chicken, and help you stretch your budget a bit more. Here are some of the tastiest and most budget-friendly ways to make use of that can of chicken; your wallet and tastebuds will surely thank you.
1. Pair it with a flavorful cheese in your quesadillas
Everything tastes better with cheese melted on top of it — right? Canned chicken can have a borderline tinny or tuna-like taste, but when you tuck it into a quesadilla with your favorite gooey cheeses, sauces, veggies, and more, you can have a protein-packed dinner that comes together in a matter of minutes. The canned chicken will add a hefty dose of protein, but if you're after a more nutrient-dense meal, try adding in beans for extra fiber and produce like peppers and onions for extra vitamins.
Start with your favorite store-bought tortilla brand and a can of drained chicken. Depending on the size of the chicken, you may need to break it up with a fork. Since it's already cooked, you won't have to worry about cooking it before layering it with cheese in your quesadilla and giving it a quick toast on the stove to crisp up the tortilla. If you're looking to harness Tex-Mex flavors, you can toss the chicken with a little bit of cumin or coriander, or even mix the chicken with your favorite jarred salsa to further hide its canned taste. Regardless of what else you're adding to your quesadilla, it might be best to taste the canned chicken on its own first so you can decide if you want to lean more into salt-heavy ingredients or if you want to offer it something more cooling to balance out the saltiness.
2. Turn it into a tasty chicken salad
If you can't stand the taste of canned tuna and tuna salad, you may want to opt for a salad made with canned chicken instead. Canned chicken has a slightly higher protein content than canned tuna, and you won't have to worry about stinking up your house with the smell of fish.
The most basic canned chicken salad recipe involves combining the drained meat from the can with a bit of mayo — emphasis on "a bit," as you just want to bind the chicken together with something. However, this is just the start of all of the ways to experiment with chicken salad. You can add a little bit of fresh horseradish to give it a zingy flavor or take inspiration from Julia Child and add lemon juice, parsley, and tarragon. These seasonings are excellent contrasts to chopped veggies, including celery, as well as fatty and fruity additions like walnuts, dried cranberries, fresh apple, and even halved grapes. One of our favorite parts about chicken salad is that you can serve it on practically anything, from tortillas and lettuce wraps to (our personal favorite) a crusty hunk of ciabatta. You can even swap out the mayo for plain Greek yogurt or hummus for an extra dose of protein and fiber. Canned chicken makes this a versatile salad that can be served as a quick dinner, lunch, or even a picnic food.
3. Give your soup an extra dose of protein with it
Store-bought soups are one of the most convenient dinners out there. All you need to do is crack open the can, add it to a bowl, and microwave it to perfection. But what these soups often offer in ease they lose in flavor and heartiness. Stingy soup companies can shortchange you on the protein, which can leave you feeling hungry even after eating a massive bowl. Luckily, you can turn to another canned ingredient to give your meal a hearty upgrade: canned chicken.
Canned chicken is already pre-cooked, which comes in handy when you have a soup that doesn't need to be cooked too long in the microwave. Simply drain all that salty brine out of your canned chicken and stir it into the soup to reheat. You can also utilize the myriad other ways to elevate sub-par soup, like a squeeze of lemon juice, extra noodles, or canned or frozen veggies.
Homemade soups aren't left out of the picture, either. You can make a really simple and affordable homemade chicken soup by mixing together the canned chicken with its brine, a mirepoix, seasonings (bay leaf and tarragon go wonderfully with the chicken), and any sort of noodles on the stove. Add chicken broth or some bouillon and let the mixture simmer until flavorful. The canned chicken is already cooked, so you don't want to leave it on the stove so long that it turns rubbery.
4. Use it as a protein for fried rice
Fried rice might be the most affordable, simple, and practical dump meal out there. You can use almost entirely pre-made, leftover, or frozen ingredients for it: rice (day-old is better, as it doesn't clump together as much), frozen veggies, soy sauce, and, as you can probably guess by now, canned chicken. Canned chicken is much more affordable than premium proteins like fresh shrimp, crab, or even fresh chicken, and you won't have to worry about cooking the meat through while also getting the rest of your fried rice ingredients up to temperature.
If you're using frozen veggies, you'll want to add them to the wok or pan first, but if you're using canned or fresh ones, you can add them with the drained chicken. Once the veggies have reached the right consistency, scramble your eggs, if you plan on using them, and add your rice and your seasonings. Soy sauce, especially, will cover up any tinny flavor from the chicken. However, if you're working with a particularly salty canned chicken, you may want to use a low-sodium soy sauce instead. You can also mask any unsettling flavors from the canned chicken with your favorite hot sauce, a drizzle of sesame oil, or diced spicy chiles. Regardless of what you add to your fried rice, canned chicken makes an excellent, affordable, and protein-rich way to start it.
5. Skip takeout and add it to your homemade pizza
If you order pizza at your favorite local spot often, you know that it can get quite expensive. For a more budget-friendly and tasty night in, try making your own homemade pizza instead. The dough balls are cheap and easy to find at your grocery store (or you can buy them from some pizzerias directly), and all you need is a quality, store-bought pizza sauce (or some other tasty alternative), cheese, and toppings to make it uniquely your own.
One of the biggest time sucks of making homemade pizza is that you have to cook any meat toppings ahead of time, as the pizza isn't in the oven long enough to get them up to temperature. However, if you use a pre-cooked protein, like canned chicken, you won't have to worry about this. You can drain the meat and sprinkle it on your pie straight from the can, but it may need a little seasoning and love to really shine. If you're looking for a game-day treat, try tossing your chicken in Buffalo sauce before adding it to your pie. Finish it with a swirl of ranch and a sprinkle of candied jalapeños, and you'll have a touchdown of a pizza on your hands. You can even make a keto-friendly pizza crust out of canned chicken!
This hack will also work to elevate frozen pizza without breaking the bank. Try it on a multi-meat pizza or use it to add extra protein to one that's loaded up with veggies.
6. Turn it into an inexpensive party dip
Can a chip and dip be a meal all in itself? It depends on who you ask, and how much you're willing to lean into the idea of "girl dinner." However, if you add a bit of protein to the mix, you may feel better about noshing an entire plate of tortilla chips and pitas and dip. The first dip that comes to mind? Buffalo chicken dip, which is usually made with shredded chicken. Sure, you can grab a rotisserie chicken or shred your own for this recipe, but canned chicken is an excellent shortcut that will expedite your dinner, tailgate prep, and appetizer-making process tremendously. Add the drained chicken to the skillet with the rest of your ingredients, cheese, and sauces, and once that dip is bubbly, it's time to serve. The punchy sauce and gooey cheese hide the canned chicken really well.
If you are a big fan of ranch, you may also love a chicken ranch dip, made with dried ranch seasoning, softened whipped cream cheese, and canned chicken. This no-cook dip is a filling alternative to chicken salad, and the mayo-haters among us may be partial to it. Of course, you can always add a sprinkle of leftover bacon, hot sauce, or shredded cheese to this as well. Pair either (or both) of these dips with sliced veggies, chips, and/or pita for a budget-friendly appetizer (or meal).
7. Stir some into boxed mac and cheese
Boxed mac and cheese is ... cheap? We can't say that it's particularly good, as anyone who has eaten a box of Annie's shells or Kraft's iconic elbows has probably quickly realized that cheesy flavor and heartiness are really lacking. The better way to think of this budget-friendly pantry staple is as a starter to your meals, rather than the end-all-be-all. There are many ways to add pizazz to your store-bought mac, including giving it a hearty dose of protein with canned chicken. The canned meat has a pretty neutral flavor, meaning you won't have to miss out on the "cheesy" goodness of your favorite boxed mac and cheese brand, though you will get a less carb-heavy and more balanced meal out of it.
Once you remove the moisture from your canned chicken, you can easily break it up with a fork and stir it into the noodles. For a more homemade feel, try baking the prepared noodles with the chicken, a little extra cheese, and a layer of breadcrumbs on top for extra crunch. You can also use this same approach for homemade mac and cheese instead of store-bought; you may just need to make a little more cheese sauce to ensure that every bite is covered in it. Chop up frozen broccoli florets and add them into your dish for even more fiber and nutrients.
8. Swap it for fresh meat in your tacos
Tacos are an approachable and easy meal that the whole family will love. The only downside? Once you factor in all of the fresh toppings — the guacamole, salsa, sour cream, taco sauce, lime ... you get the point) — you could be spending a little more than you bargained for. Instead of spending the money on fresh chicken for your taco night, try using canned chicken instead. It offers a very similar mouthfeel and can be flavored with your favorite blend of spices to make it fit in better with your seasonings.
If you want to streamline the process even more, reheat your canned chicken in your favorite salsa. You can also take a more traditional Taco Tuesday approach by reheating (not cooking, as the meat is already pre-cooked) the can's contents in a skillet with your favorite taco seasoning. If you opt for this method, keep an eye on the moisture. Ground beef has more fat and moisture than canned chicken, so it may not have the same texture or require that you follow the same recipe as listed on the taco seasoning package.
The chicken itself is neutral, so you can add any toppings you would normally add to your chicken tacos to the ones made with the canned meat. A little bit of lettuce, a twist of lime, and some bright pico de gallo can liven up your bite, all while keeping your meal light on your wallet.
9. Add it to a homestyle casserole
If you grew up in the Midwest, you have probably experienced your fair share of casseroles. While they are often touted as being a little old-fashioned, you can't doubt their affordability and ease, especially when feeding a crowd. If you haven't already started using canned chicken in your casseroles, consider this your sign. It's baked under layers upon layers of noodles, cheese, and add-ins, meaning that you won't really be able to tell that the meat came from a can rather than the butcher section of your grocery store.
One excellent place to start is a chicken noodle casserole; think of it as a more noodle-heavy rendition of the childhood favorite soup. Mix up creamy canned chicken soup, egg noodles, canned chicken (drained and broken up with a fork), seasonings, and any veggie additions, and bake it in a casserole dish with your favorite cheese and breadcrumbs (or Ritz crackers, if you prefer something a little more buttery). These ingredients are all really inexpensive, and that canned chicken specifically will bolster the flavor of your chicken soup (which tends not to have too many pieces of chicken in it). If you prefer, you can also swap out the noodles with rice, or give it a Tex-Mex spin by adding in seasoned veggies, canned tomatoes, jalapeños, and the like instead of the classic peas and carrots. As long as you have a good hot sauce on hand, everyone at your table will be happy.
10. Pair it with a white gravy for an easy breakfast
Nothing can beat the appeal of a towering stack of buttermilk biscuits, layered with a decadent sausage gravy. Swap canned biscuits for homemade and grab the basic ingredients for a simple gravy, and you'll have a savory, filling breakfast on the table in no time. But if you're skipping pork or want to try a less fatty alternative, reach for that can of chicken instead. Simply bring together your own chicken gravy (or use a store-bought version — we won't tell anyone) before adding in the canned chicken and bringing everything up to temperature. When you're ready to serve, spoon your gravy right over your biscuits and enjoy. The extra gravy can be drizzled on mashed potatoes too; it's not as heavy or indulgent as a beef gravy, but it's still packed with all that meaty, umami flavor you love.
You can also make a variation of a chicken and biscuits using canned chicken and gravy. Add the sauce and the canned chicken to the bottom of the pan, and cube up some of the biscuit dough for the top. Bake it away in the oven until the biscuits brown and the base is set. This would be an excellent, homestyle brunch dish for your next get-together, or when your usual plate of scrambled eggs is getting boring.