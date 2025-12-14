The Absolute Best Type Of Rice For Fried Rice

Making a perfect bowl of fried rice is an art unto itself. Ask any experienced chef how they make the classic Asian dish, and they'll offer up a myriad of techniques, recipes, and hacks. There are plenty of ingredients you can add that will instantly upgrade your fried rice, but the first decision you have to make is what type of rice to use. Different countries and cultures gravitate toward different options, but Helen Nguyen, chef and owner of Saigon Social, a celebrated Vietnamese restaurant in New York City, shared her rice of choice with Chowhound.

"This is very controversial," said Nguyen. "My Taiwanese friends would say short-grain, but I personally have always loved jasmine rice. I grew up eating jasmine rice, long-grain. I think that when it's cooked properly, it's great for fried rice."

Other chefs concur with Nguyen's preference for a fragrant, long-grain rice like jasmine or basmati, which separate more easily in the pan than short-grain rice varieties, which tend to be stickier and could clump together. But if you don't have jasmine rice in the pantry, don't fret. Nguyen suggested ultimately any grain of rice will do, saying, "As long as you cook it and you aerate it and let it dry enough, so that on the fry, it's not retaining too much moisture to give it a really nice texture and flavor."