The Best And Worst Canned Soups To Buy At The Grocery Store

Canned soup is a major time saver when you want a quick and comforting meal. Just open the can, heat it up, and you have yourself a homey lunch or dinner in just minutes. Plus, there are tons of foods that can be upgraded with canned soup, from potatoes to chicken, and mac and cheese. With so many canned soups on the market, how do you choose the best possible soups to stock your pantry with?

Advertisement

Ideally, you want a canned soup that not only tastes great but also contains wholesome ingredients. That's where some brands get it right, creating delicious soups made with high-quality veggies, herbs, grains, and meats. Unfortunately, not all brands adhere to the same high standards. Some canned soups are packed with fat, sodium, and artificial ingredients. Others contain healthy ingredients, but drop the ball when it comes to flavor. If you're wondering which soups deliver on both taste and quality, we rounded up the best soups you can buy at the grocery store. We also included a few duds that many say are better off left on the supermarket shelves.