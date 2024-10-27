Pro Tips For Grilling Chicken Breasts Without Drying Them Out
While a few slices of juicy grilled chicken are an easy complement to a lush green salad or saucy pasta dish, grilling chicken breasts without drying them out can be difficult. How do you know when chicken has reached that perfectly cooked sweet spot and push aside worries about it being underdone? To find out, Chowhound had an exclusive chat with Rich Parente, chef and owner of Clock Tower Grill in Brewster, New York, a true farm-to-table restaurant. (The establishment's pork and lamb are supplied by Clock Tower Farm, which is also owned and operated by him and his wife, Cassie.)
According to Parente, the most important factor to pay attention to while cooking chicken is simple: its temperature. "The best way to ensure that grilled chicken breast doesn't dry out is to cook it to the right temperature of 165F — and that means taking the chicken off the grill before it hits that temperature," he says.
While it might seem counterintuitive to some to undercook chicken breast on purpose, ironically this is the key to perfect grilled chicken — and it's a rule you should always follow. That's because, like most other proteins, chicken continues to cook once taken off the grill, which is a natural phenomenon known as carryover cooking. This is why you should always decide when to take chicken off the grill based on your thermometer reading. "Remove the chicken once it hits 155F degrees and let it rest until it reaches 165F," Parente says, adding, "If you take the chicken off the grill at 165F, it will carry over too far, overcook, and get dry."
Infusing juicy chicken breasts with even more flavor
Now, if you're feeling especially worried about how juicy your chicken will end up, there are other ways to keep it moist. According to Rich Parente, relying on the help of something like a marinade is one such surefire technique. "An overnight marinade is another way to make sure grilled chicken stays moist," he says. This not only helps keep chicken from drying out, but it also helps in the flavor department. With just a few simple ingredients, you can whip up an easy marinade and add even more flavor to your grilled chicken. "I like blending fresh rosemary, parsley, and thyme with white wine and oil, and marinating chicken in that mixture overnight. Once you're ready to grill, salt the chicken well and you'll have a tasty meal," Parente says.
If you prefer serving this protein with a sauce on the side instead of soaking it in a marinade, he has a suggestion for that, too. "A beef demi-glace or roasted chicken jus with herbs mixed into it goes great with grilled chicken," he recommends. So, whether you're struggling with a lack of flavor or juiciness, Parente's advice should help you get back on track. (And if all this doesn't work to keep your chicken moist, you might be making this other common mistake when grilling chicken.)