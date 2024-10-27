Pro Tips For Grilling Chicken Breasts Without Drying Them Out

While a few slices of juicy grilled chicken are an easy complement to a lush green salad or saucy pasta dish, grilling chicken breasts without drying them out can be difficult. How do you know when chicken has reached that perfectly cooked sweet spot and push aside worries about it being underdone? To find out, Chowhound had an exclusive chat with Rich Parente, chef and owner of Clock Tower Grill in Brewster, New York, a true farm-to-table restaurant. (The establishment's pork and lamb are supplied by Clock Tower Farm, which is also owned and operated by him and his wife, Cassie.)

According to Parente, the most important factor to pay attention to while cooking chicken is simple: its temperature. "The best way to ensure that grilled chicken breast doesn't dry out is to cook it to the right temperature of 165F — and that means taking the chicken off the grill before it hits that temperature," he says.

While it might seem counterintuitive to some to undercook chicken breast on purpose, ironically this is the key to perfect grilled chicken — and it's a rule you should always follow. That's because, like most other proteins, chicken continues to cook once taken off the grill, which is a natural phenomenon known as carryover cooking. This is why you should always decide when to take chicken off the grill based on your thermometer reading. "Remove the chicken once it hits 155F degrees and let it rest until it reaches 165F," Parente says, adding, "If you take the chicken off the grill at 165F, it will carry over too far, overcook, and get dry."