Why Roast Beef From The Deli Counter Tastes So Much Better Than Yours

When you're making roast beef at home, it always seems like the goal is to make it taste "restaurant quality" instead of just homemade. If you're not a professional chef, it can be difficult to make food at home that rivals the taste of a restaurant dish. Even the local deli counter at your grocery store or corner store always seems to get roast beef right in a way that's hard to place. What's the secret to making your deli sandwiches, or even just any roast beef, taste like it comes from the deli?

There are certain things which are difficult to control: deli counters often have access to fresher meats and pricey, professional quality slicing equipment which might be out of your reach. There are things you can control, however, such as the cut of beef you're using and how you cook it. The roast beef cuts you need for the absolute best sandwiches are usually lean cuts such as top rounds. You can still succeed with a slightly fattier cut like top loins, so long as you slice those small pieces of fat away. Then, there's the matter of how you cook that lean beef: a common deli-style method is to sear the beef on a skillet until each side is browned, then slow roast the beef to keep the insides pink.