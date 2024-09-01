The Subway Ordering Hack To Fit Way More Toppings On Your Sub

There's something inherently nostalgic about a good ole Subway sub. Maybe it's the comforting cookies that have barely changed over the years or the quick convenience of a sub, chips, and drink combo meal that takes us back to simpler times. In a world that's changing quickly though, prices are skyrocketing even at everyone's favorite affordable fast food joints, and Subway has not been able to entirely escape the times.

While the $5 footlong might be sadly a thing of the past, one way sub-lovers can reclaim the goodness of Subway times gone by is by requesting your sandwich bread be cut the old-school way. Yes, there's more than one way to slice a fresh sub loaf, and the way your sandwich artist cuts it dictates just how much of the inside part — the good stuff — you're able to pack in. The trick is to request a "V cut," versus the standard way of slicing a sub in half longways — easily one of the most genius hacks to try out next time you order at Subway.

This opens up a whole new world of possibility in terms of what that white, wheat, or Italian herb and cheese sub can hold. After all, if the price of your footlong is going to increase, may as well do your best to pack in as much of the veggies, cheeses, and meats as possible.

