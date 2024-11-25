11 Tips You Need To Make Beef On Weck

Go to any tavern in Buffalo, New York, and you'll encounter an enticing — and underrated — meat-on-bread delicacy. Beef on Weck is a sandwich, and it dates back to the early 20th century from the city's German communities. Consisting of roast beef, horseradish, and a luscious Au Jus within a Kummelweck roll, residents have largely kept the tradition alive in their own backyards.

Being hyper-local, the Beef on Weck is far less mainstream, especially when you compare it to the city's ultimate claim-to-fame, the chicken wing. We argue that's part of its underdog draw. Speak to Tom Moriarty, one of the co-founders of butcher shop Moriarty Meats, and he'll say the meaty sammie deserves a spot among the other great regional sandwiches of America (and beyond). "In our opinion, when it's done right, this Buffalo classic is right up there with a jambon-beurre."

It's very unique, savory, and teems with an umami funkiness, suggesting perhaps that this sandwich isn't easily replicable for foodies outside the East Coast. However, after talking to the experts, a few well-planned tweaks seem to make all the difference for a memorable dining experience. Receiving exclusive intel from two of the city's finest Beef on Weck purveyors, Chowhound is ready to lend you a hand in constructing this unique handheld at home. See how these legendary restaurants demonstrate sandwich excellence, with helpful pointers you'll have straight at your fingertips.