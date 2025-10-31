6 Chain Italian Subs, Ranked Worst To Best

It's hard to say where exactly the first Italian sub was invented, though most cite the first being crafted all the way back in 1899 by Giovanni Amato in Portland, Maine as a way to feed hungry construction workers during the busy afternoon lunch rush. But no matter the origin, the sandwich seems to follow the same blueprint across the entire East Coast — and even the nation — that makes it recognizable with any of the names sub sandwiches go by, be it a hoagie, grinder, or hero.

In general, an Italian sub consists of Italian deli meats like ham, mortadella, salami, and capricola, vegetables like onion, tomato, and lettuce, dressings like Italian seasoning, oil, and red wine vinegar, and sometimes a few spicy slices of pepperoncini. For true Italian sub experts, the very best sub sandwiches in the U.S. can only be found in small shops along the East Coast. But for those of us with less proximity to the originals, chains like Firehouse, Potbelly, and Jersey Mike's bring us pretty close. To find the best Italian sub available in chain restaurants, I sampled sandwiches from six of the biggest national brands and ranked them from worst to best based on their overall build, type of bread, meat selection, dressing flavor, and value. Though the sandwich comes in many shapes and forms, the best versions emphasized what's great about Italian subs — their tangy, spicy flavor and perfect harmony of ingredients.