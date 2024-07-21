How The Italian Beef Became A Chicago Icon

Most people outside of Chicago associate the Windy City's cuisine with two dishes. First and foremost, there is Chicago deep-dish pizza, ever the center of "is it really pizza" debates. Right behind it is the Chicago-style hot dog, famed for its ardent anti-ketchup stance. It's curious how these two dishes came to define the perception of Chicago cuisine, and it must in no small part be due to the fact that they are often framed as rivals of New York City's own pizza and hot dogs. In truth though, neither deep-dish pizza nor hot dogs is the true Chicago signature. Ask the locals, and they will almost surely give that title to the Italian beef.

The Italian beef is a sandwich, but you won't hear it called "Italian beef sandwich" because the dish is so ubiquitous to Chicagoans, no qualifier is necessary. It is made with a lean cut of beef, typically sirloin or top round. The meat is slow-roasted and sliced very thin before getting a bath in au jus made from the drippings accumulated in the roasting process. It is served on a French roll with either roasted pepper or Italian giardiniera. The final result is the juiciest sandwich you'll ever eat, and some people even take it up an extra notch by dipping the whole affair, bread and all, into the au jus. It's won hearts across Chicago, not just as a meal, but as an emblem of Italian-American history.

