The Fast Food Restaurant That Got Its Start In An Antique Shop

Back in the early 1970s, Peter Hastings and his wife owned an antique shop in Chicago's Lincoln Park neighborhood called Hindsight where he repaired old potbelly stoves. The couple started using one of these refurbished stoves to make toasted sandwiches for their customers, which, as it turned out, became a bigger draw than the antiques. By 1977, they'd converted the store into a neighborhood sandwich shop, Potbelly Sandwich Works, that often had lines around the block for the signature sandwiches, homemade desserts, and the live music the Hastings featured in the shop.

This neighborhood spot, billed as "A First Class Dive" by its sign, would eventually become the chain Potbelly Sandwich Works. So if you thought its unique name was a reference to what you might get from chowing down on too many of its toasted sandwiches, salads, hand-scooped shakes, and Zapp's brand potato chips, you'd be wrong. It was named for the stoves the Hastings once specialized in repairing. Still, it wasn't the owners that took the sandwich shop nationwide, but one of their customers.