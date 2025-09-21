The Absolute Best Apple Variety For Making Applesauce

Whether poured over waffles, used as a thick filling with some cinnamon for homemade crêpes, or added on top of French toast for a sweet-and-tangy kick, applesauce is always a treat for the taste buds. You can even use it to give your oatmeal a warm, fall flair; simply stir in a spoonful of applesauce and watch how it beautifully softens the oats. However, choosing the right kind of apples is key to nailing the flavor of applesauce. But, with so many apples to choose from, which one should you go for?

While some recipes favor sweet, floral cultivars, such as Gala, Golden Delicious, or Fuji, others looking for some extra tartness recommend Granny Smith apples for their signature acidity. But, according to Katie Finlay, who created Grow Great Fruit together with her husband, Hugh, the best apples for applesauce are the ones that grow best in your region. "Local varieties become known and loved for their special characteristics," Katie Finlay exclusively told Chowhound. "In the U.S. and Australia, most cooks would nominate Granny Smith as their preferred apple for cooking, unless they're lucky enough to have access to wonderful heritage varieties like Rhode Island Greening or Newton Pippin." However, she noted that there's something about Bramley apples — an English cultivar that dates back to 1809 — that sets them apart from the rest: "Bramley apples have strong apple flavor, are nice and tart, and cook into the perfect fluffy lightness you're looking for in applesauce or apple pies."