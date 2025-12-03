5 Additions That Take Latkes To The Next Level

A perfectly crisp potato exterior yielding to fluffy spud goodness makes latkes craveable all year long. These potato pancakes fill the house with their starchy sweet smell as they fry on the stovetop and are traditionally served to celebrate Chanukah, as are other foods fried in oil, like donuts. Symbolic as they may be, they are also delicious.

When it comes to traditional latkes, you are likely in one of two fairly distinct camps — either team sour cream or team applesauce. Ask anyone with a history of eating latkes and you are sure to get a pretty visceral response, which is likely tied to how they ate them growing up, either leaning into the tart or the sweet. The classic latke mixture made from grated potatoes, onions, eggs, salt, and flour (and perhaps the hack of adding residual potato liquid for extra crunchy results) is certainly craveable and enduring, but here are five modern twists to mix up your latke game. Each one adds another element that complements the potato mixture, but takes it in a decidedly different flavor direction.