8 Best Cookware Brands To Buy At Costco, According To Reviews
Costco members are vocal about what works in the kitchen, and certain cookware brands earn the kind of feedback that shoppers trust. Whether they're comparing stainless steel sets, hybrid pans, or ceramic-coated options, many reviewers are quick to call out cookware that performs the way they need it to during busy weeknights. Across the site, customers praise pieces that heat evenly, feel sturdy without being cumbersome, and clean up easily after everything from eggs to seared meats. Handles, balance, and overall durability also come up often, giving shoppers a clearer sense of how each brand performs in home kitchens.
Part of what makes Costco feedback especially valuable is the sheer volume of reviews many cookware sets receive. Several of the brands on this list have cookware pieces with hundreds — and in some cases thousands — of customer comments, offering a much broader view of long-term performance than a handful of testimonials ever could. The patterns in those reviews reveal which brands stay consistent across multiple items, hold up over time, and deliver value at Costco's price point. If you're deciding which pans to bring into your kitchen, these are the eight brand names Costco shoppers return to again and again.
1. All-Clad
Costco shoppers looking for long-lasting stainless steel cookware consistently point to All-Clad as one of the best investments in the warehouse. The retailer regularly carries the All-Clad D3 13-piece stainless steel cookware set, which has 4.5 stars across more than 600 reviews, and the rest of the brand's lineup trends similarly high. Across Costco.com, a majority of All-Clad items maintain at least a four-star rating, showing unusually strong consensus for performance, build quality, and value.
Reviewers repeatedly praise how durable the pans feel in everyday cooking. One Costco shopper wrote, "They are solid and somewhat heavy, which I love because they will definitely last for years." Another reviewer highlighted the value Costco offers on this premium brand, saying, "Excellent value. You won't find this many All-Clad pieces for a lower price. Timely shipping and packaging add a plus to this Costco purchase."
Others note visible improvements in cooking results, including one customer who shared, "We have consistent heating across the bottom of both the pots and pans, they clean easily (easier than our cast iron), and (we never thought we would say this) we could actually live without our cast iron!" Getting a set for yourself? Check out how to cook with stainless steel to ensure nonstick results.
2. Anolon
Anolon doesn't take up much shelf space at Costco, but the brand's nonstick cookware earns impressively steady feedback from shoppers who use it every day. The Anolon Accolade 10-piece nonstick cookware set is the standout, with 4.6 stars and more than 370 reviews, and the other Anolon items available on Costco.com also hold four-star ratings. That consistency makes Anolon one of the more reliable mid-range brands in the warehouse.
A lot of the enthusiasm centers on the nonstick coating itself. One reviewer explained, "Love how nothing sticks, and [it] cleans so easy." Others point to the sturdiness of the pans, including a shopper who said, "Really high-quality cookware. I actually expected something much worse (as this came free with a new LG range), but these are incredibly sturdy. Easy to clean and cook with." Another reviewer echoed the quality, saying, "I have received this beautiful set of pots and pans ... They are nice and heavy, feel like great quality pans!"
Together, the reviews paint a picture of cookware that performs well, holds up over time, and offers strong value for the price — exactly what many Costco shoppers are looking for in a dependable nonstick set. Looking for your own set, but not sure if you're due for a new one? Check out our tips on how to tell when your nonstick cookware needs to be replaced.
3. Caraway
Caraway's ceramic nonstick cookware has become one of Costco's most popular modern cookware options, especially for shoppers looking for an alternative to traditional nonstick. The warehouse carries a small selection of Caraway pieces, but the customer feedback is striking. The Caraway 3-piece ceramic nonstick sauté pan set has 4.7 stars and more than 320 reviews, similar to most of the other Caraway items available on Costco's website have at least a four-star rating.
A major point of praise is how evenly the pans heat while staying lightweight and easy to maneuver. One reviewer wrote, "My husband and I are enjoying cooking in these pans. They are excellent quality. The heat distribution is great, and vegetables and meats cook perfectly with just a tbsp of oil. Nothing sticks to the pan! Omelettes slide right off with ease." Another customer highlighted the coating's performance, saying, "A good way to transition from Teflon-coated pans. Easy clean up and excellent nonstick surface."
Between its sleek design, strong nonstick performance, and solid track record across multiple listings, Caraway offers Costco shoppers a dependable ceramic option without the premium price tag found at specialty retailers. Getting your own ceramic set? Check out how to clean and care for it.
4. Circulon
Circulon earns some of the strongest cookware feedback on Costco.com, thanks in large part to the Circulon Premier Professional 10-piece nonstick cookware set, which holds an impressive 4.8 stars across more than 8,500 reviews. Shoppers consistently praise how well the pans hold up to daily use, and the brand's other listings follow the same pattern — all Circulon items on Costco's site maintain at least a four-star rating. That broad consistency makes Circulon one of the most reliable nonstick options in the warehouse.
Many reviewers highlight how effortless cleanup feels. One customer wrote, "Cleaning is a breeze! I've never had pans that don't require a pre-soak with water and soap heated on the stove. I would definitely recommend." Another shopper was surprised by how the pans have stood the test of time, stating, "Even those the pans have seen rough times — one got so burnt I found it outside — each and every pan has weathered various storms and still looks and cooks great. The nonstick surface is extremely tough and shows very few signs of wear."
With standout ratings, strong durability, and consistently positive feedback across multiple product listings, Circulon offers one of Costco's best nonstick values. Make sure your nonstick cookware lasts with this easy storage tip.
5. GreenPan
GreenPan has carved out a solid niche at Costco for shoppers who prefer ceramic-coated cookware over traditional nonstick pans. The GreenPan Paris Pro 14-piece nonstick cookware set is the most-reviewed option, carrying 4.6 stars and more than 500 reviews, though every GreenPan product on Costco's website with ratings has at least four stars. That pattern gives the brand a dependable reputation among customers who want easy cooking and cleanup.
Much of the positive feedback centers on how well the ceramic coating performs with everyday meals and how it feels like a cleaner choice for some shoppers. One reviewer wrote, "Love these pans. Love the fact nothing is sticking when I cook with them. Also, the ceramic finish helps me get away from more toxic products for cooking." Several reviewers say they prefer ceramic cookware because they believe it avoids chemicals used in traditional nonstick. Another Costco shopper said, "I came upon an article in Consumer Reports about all the chemicals in nonstick pans ... Just then Costco advertised GreenPan nonstick and how they are dangerous-chemical-free! I jumped on their offer, bought the advertised set, and am totally happy with them." If you've wondered why some shoppers look for alternatives to traditional nonstick, you can learn more about the forever chemicals in your kitchen. With consistently high ratings, strong nonstick performance, and a design that appeals to shoppers who prefer ceramic cookware, GreenPan offers a cookware set for Costco members looking for an alternative to heavier stainless steel or cast iron sets.
6. HexClad
HexClad's hybrid cookware, which combines stainless steel with a laser-etched nonstick surface, has become one of the most recognizable options in Costco's cookware aisle. The retailer's HexClad 7-piece cookware set remains a top seller with 4.6 stars across more than 6,900 reviews, and the rest of the brand's Costco lineup shows similar strength. It's a brand that Gordon Ramsay raves about for good reason!
Shoppers often mention how versatile the pans feel, especially when switching between searing, sautéing, and everyday meals. One reviewer wrote, "I was anxious to get a product that didn't have toxic coatings, could stand up to metal utensils, and [could be] clean[ed] in the dishwasher. HexClad fit all parameters. They are also a joy to use. Much better at sauces, searing, and omelettes." Another customer highlighted the hybrid design, saying, "These pans are 'hybrid.' That means they are stainless steel to make them [tough]. Then they have a nonstick coating just below the surface to keep things from sticking. This allows you to not scratch them, but that means some of the food is cooking on the stainless steel." In short, HexClad gives Costco shoppers a premium-feeling cookware option that performs well across a wide range of cooking tasks, especially with its strong ratings, long-term durability, and distinct design.
7. KitchenAid
KitchenAid may be best known for its stand mixers, but the brand's stainless steel cookware performs just as reliably for many Costco shoppers. The KitchenAid 11-piece 5-ply clad stainless steel cookware set is the anchor of the lineup with 4.5 stars and more than 380 reviews. The rest of the KitchenAid cookware available on Costco's website shows similar performance. In fact, all four KitchenAid items with ratings have at least four stars, giving the brand one of the most consistent track records among the mid-range stainless options at the warehouse.
Reviewers often highlight how evenly the pans heat and how durable they feel in everyday cooking. One shopper said, "A high-quality set of stainless steel pans that are durable and cook evenly. Really good value from Costco when on sale." Reviewers also mention that the handles and weight make the pieces easy to maneuver, including one who shared, "The pans heat evenly, and the handles won't burn your hand." Another said, "These pans are amazing! They are super strong and heavy-weighted for all of your cooking needs. They look like they're built to last."
If you're looking for stainless steel cookware that performs well and looks polished in the kitchen, KitchenAid is a solid Costco pick. Want to make your stainless steel look like new? Check out the lemon hack to keep your cookware set shining.
8. Tramontina
Tramontina is one of the most budget-friendly stainless steel brands at Costco, and its customer feedback reflects that reputation. The Tramontina 12-piece tri-ply clad stainless steel cookware set has 4.5 stars and more than 1,200 reviews, and most of the brand's other listings on Costco's website trend just as strongly.
A common theme in the reviews is how well the cookware performs for the price. One shopper wrote, "High quality and great value for price. We have an induction stovetop, and these pots and pans heat up impressively quickly. Much better than other pans we have used on our stovetop. They look really sleek, too." Another Costco member said, "Purchased a month ago. Should have done this 25 years ago. This set is fantastic." Several customers also highlight how straightforward cleanup is, with one noting, "I've cooked several meals now, from eggs to pasta and even seared meat. It's been amazing. Cleanup was far easier than I anticipated. Keep in mind steel discolors with heat, so special cleaning solutions for stainless steel will bring it back to life if [you're] willing to do the extra steps!"
These reviews show that Tramontina consistently stands out as one of Costco's best value picks. Chowhound previously mentioned this exact set as one of many cookware sets that are actually worth their price as a more affordable option.
Methodology
To determine which cookware brands truly stand out at Costco, we reviewed every cookware item listed under each brand on Costco.com and focused on patterns rather than individual opinions. A brand was included if it had at least one cookware product with a 4.5-star average and more than 300 reviews, ensuring a strong and reliable sample size. From there, we looked at the rest of the brand's offerings to see whether the positive performance held across multiple items. Brands were included only when at least 75% of their cookware products with ratings had an average of four stars or above.
We also limited our assessment to reviews posted within the past year to make sure the feedback reflected current manufacturing quality and up-to-date buyer experiences. For accuracy, individual quotes were pulled verbatim from Costco product pages. By concentrating on consistency, recent customer impressions, and high-volume review patterns, this list highlights the cookware brands that have earned a strong reputation among Costco shoppers.