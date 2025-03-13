How To Cook With Stainless Steel For Perfect Nonstick Results

When looking at a rack of pans hanging on the wall, whether it's in a chef's kitchen or a home decor website, odds are, they aren't department store nonstick pans. Instead, they'll be copper, cast iron, or gleaming stainless steel. Chefs often use stainless steel cookware, because it's durable, non-reactive (unlike aluminum or copper), and provides even heat distribution, even with the sort of super high heat that coated nonstick pans aren't so well suited for. Stainless steel pans also eliminate the risk of a nonstick coating scraping off and ending up in the food.

But keeping stainless steel from getting gummed up with cooked egg, curry, or tomato sauce can be daunting, and cleanup can be tough when something burns on the surface. Fortunately, though, you can transform any decent stainless steel skillet into a nonstick pan (minus the chemical treatment) in a number of ways.

Each suggestion below comes with a caveat. Pans, like their owners, have unique characteristics and requirements. Are you cooking on gas or electric? Are the pans thick or thin? Copper or enamel-bottomed? A bonded composite surface like All-Clad? Are you cooking a thick, uniform steak or slender, variably textured vegetables? Even if you've scored inexpensive stainless steel pans at Costco and you just want to heat up frozen meatballs efficiently, we've got you covered. Whether using high heat and the right oil, or lining the pan with parchment paper, the fact is, you can have your elegant stainless steel cookware display and easy-cleaning, nonstick pans at the same time.