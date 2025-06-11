How To Tell When Your Nonstick Pan Needs To Be Replaced

Nonstick pans are heaven-sent. Aside from being the best choice for making fried eggs, using a nonstick pan helps save oil, lessening extra saturated fats that can lead to risk of heart disease when consumed in copious amounts. Plus, they're a convenient kitchen staple because they're easier to clean than stainless steel, as particles easily slide right off. Depending on the type of dish, nonstick can be one of the best cooking pans to use. However, like all good things, nonstick pans aren't meant to last forever.

Typically, a high-quality one can last for 3 to 5 years, but make sure to throw it out when you start noticing severe scratches, obvious peeling, and charred blotches. Spotting these changes means that the nonstick coating has already been damaged, which not only makes it less effective, but it can also render the pan unsafe to use. There's a possibility of you accidentally consuming the coating — which isn't meant to be edible by any means — and the pan cultivating unwanted germs.

You'd also want to switch to a newer pan if you notice warping. It's not detrimental to your health, but it's going to be harder to maintain the temperature, making cooking a bit more challenging, which cancels out the convenience you get from nonstick pans.