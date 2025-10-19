The Lemon Hack That Makes Stainless Steel Pans Look New Again

From work surfaces to cookware, anything in an intense, high-heat professional kitchen is likely to be made of stainless steel. While not to the same extent, the durable and versatile material has also taken over a significant portion of our home kitchens. In fact, Ree Drummond's stainless steel kitchen island goes to show that the metal is being used increasingly not just for domestic kitchenware but also for home kitchen counters. Used correctly, a touch of industrial aesthetic from stainless steel can add a nice contrast to the kitchen. However, one thing that doesn't look too pleasant is dulled and stained stainless steel cookware. Unfortunately, over the long life that these hardy utensils have, they're sure to take on heat and grease stains that seem almost impossible to get rid of. Enter: the humble lemon.

Lemon juice contains a strong concentration of citric acid, which acts as a cleaning agent as well as a disinfectant. In fact, many store-bought cleaners contain it as well, as it helps break down grease, grime, and even rust. With all these benefits channeled by a simple lemon, all you need is another household staple to complete the high-power cleaning duo — salt. The next time you want your stainless steel pan back to its shiny former glory, simply take a lemon half, dip the cut side in salt (either fine or coarse are recommended), and scrub the pan with it. While this easy hack makes cleanup easy, you can avoid (or at least delay) having to scrub your pans by cooking on high heat and using these helpful tips for nonstick cooking with stainless steel.