How To Clean And Care For Ceramic Non-Stick Pans

Ceramic pans offer a clever solution to a common household problem: using non-stick pans that are easier to cook with and keep clean but may contain materials that could be bad for your health. Ceramic-coated pans offer a stick-free surface, free of PFOA (perfluorooctanoic acid, a human-made chemical) and other harmful materials. These useful pans can get pricey for large sets, though you may be able to find a deal at big-box retailers like Costco. If you're going to shell out big bucks for a quality ceramic cookware set, you need to know the best ways to clean and maintain your pans.

With the right care, ceramic pots and pans can last a long time in your kitchen. We compiled a list of our top tips for the best ways to clean and avoid damaging your ceramic pans so that you can keep making perfect fried eggs, pancakes, skin-on fish, and more for years to come.