How To Clean And Care For Ceramic Non-Stick Pans
Ceramic pans offer a clever solution to a common household problem: using non-stick pans that are easier to cook with and keep clean but may contain materials that could be bad for your health. Ceramic-coated pans offer a stick-free surface, free of PFOA (perfluorooctanoic acid, a human-made chemical) and other harmful materials. These useful pans can get pricey for large sets, though you may be able to find a deal at big-box retailers like Costco. If you're going to shell out big bucks for a quality ceramic cookware set, you need to know the best ways to clean and maintain your pans.
With the right care, ceramic pots and pans can last a long time in your kitchen. We compiled a list of our top tips for the best ways to clean and avoid damaging your ceramic pans so that you can keep making perfect fried eggs, pancakes, skin-on fish, and more for years to come.
Use Non-Metal Utensils
Even though some ceramic pan manufacturers may state that their pans are durable enough to cook with metal utensils, you should avoid using these kinds of tools if you want your pans to last a long time. Rubber, wood, and silicone tools are much more gentle and won't scratch the ceramic surface.
Cool Before Cleaning
Abrupt temperature changes can wreak havoc on delicate pan coatings. While many ceramic pan manufacturers keep the exact composition of the coating materials a secret, most types of ceramic cookware can't handle intense temperatures without damage. If you are cooking over medium to high heat, make sure to let the pan cool completely before introducing it to water — no matter if it's hot or cold.
Avoid the Dishwasher
Even if the manufacturer claims the pan is dishwasher-safe, hand washing preserves the coating for longer. Dishwashers often have high temperature cycles that eventually wear down the non-stick material. The best practice is to hand wash your pan, then let it air dry, or wipe it dry with a soft cloth.
Hand Wash Safely
When hand washing your pan, remember that harsh, abrasive cleaners or detergents, and metal scrubbers, should be avoided at all costs. These can damage the non-stick coating of your cookware. Instead, simply use warm water, a soft sponge, and mild dish soap.
Remove Stubborn Residue Gently
For stuck-on food, soak the pan in warm soapy water for 15 to 20 minutes before wiping it away with a non-abrasive sponge. Always avoid steel wool or metal brushes.
Store with Care
One way that your ceramic pans can get inadvertently damaged is during storage when they are stacked on top of each other or in combination with other steel or aluminum cookware. If you plan to nest your pans, place some kind of soft fabric between them for protection. A kitchen towel will do just fine, though some brands provide felt or some other material for this purpose. You could also hang your pans from a peg or hook in your kitchen to avoid damage.