14 Cookware Sets That Are Actually Worth Their Price, According To Reviews
Whether you're just moving into your first apartment and need to get kitchen supplies or you're looking to replace old, beat-up equipment, finding everything you need is surprisingly difficult. There are so many cookware brands to pick from, and many of them offer multiple sets with different types of pots and pans, materials, and sizes.
It's hard to know precisely what you'll need, and on top of all those considerations, many of the most popular brands are very expensive. You don't want to spend a ton of money on a cookware brand that isn't worth the price. However, you don't want to go cheap and end up with a product that quickly gets damaged and needs to be replaced within the year. We've done the research to find the most well-reviewed cookware sets that are actually worth the money.
Made In's Cookware 10 piece stainless steel set
Made In's 10-piece cookware set is an excellent choice if you're looking to upgrade your kitchen equipment with a cookware set that you'll use every day. Made In's stainless steel appliances are well-made and sturdy. Although the almost $800 price tag is steep, the high-quality material makes them a great investment that you can keep cooking with for years and years. One of the highlights of Made In's pans is that they heat evenly and hold heat well. They're perfect for searing, frying, and simmering.
This set includes two frying pans, a large stock pot, two saucepans, and a saucier pan. If you're looking for a slightly cheaper option, you could opt for Made In's 6-piece set. However, the 10-piece set offers multiple sizes for the sauce and frying pans, which prepares you for a wider variety of cooking tasks. The Made In pans are dishwasher safe, but if you want to maintain the shine and avoid any water spots, washing and drying by hand may be a better option.
Tramontina Tri-Ply Clad Stainless Steel 12-Piece Cookware Set
Tramontina's Tri-Ply Clad Stainless Steel 12-Piece Set is a more affordable option that still offers great quality. For only $298, you can purchase the entire cookware set, which includes two frying pans, three saucepans, a sauté pan, and a stock pot. It's a versatile set that should be a good fit for most home cooks. The tri-ply refers to the pans' construction, which consists of three layers of bonded metal. While the outside is made of stainless steel for excellent durability, the inner layer is aluminum, which helps with heat conduction.
Tramontina's set is fairly inexpensive but still impressive. The pans hold up well to many uses, and because they're made of sturdy material, you don't have to worry about being too gentle with them. The only trouble you may run into with this set is that the pans can discolor after cooking with high heat. While this discoloration won't affect the performance of the equipment, it is worth noting if you're someone who likes to keep things in mint condition.
All-Clad D5 Stainless Steel
All-Clad's D5 Stainless Steel 10-Piece Set is available for just under $900. At a little less than $100 per item in the set, it comes at a premium price, but many users believe it's worth it for All-Clad's quality and ease of use. The pots and pans are designed to last a lifetime, so they're worth the one-time investment to have high-quality cookware that you won't have to replace multiple times.
The five-ply design is made with alternating layers of stainless steel and aluminum for maximum heat conductivity. Because of this construction, the pans heat quickly and are ready to cook, sear, and fry in no time. Although the pans are great for conducting heat, they aren't nonstick, so you may have some difficulty cleaning the skillets after cooking particularly sticky foods. However, you can avoid this by using oil and quickly preheating the pan prior to use. If you have stuck-on food, simply soak the pan in warm, soapy water before washing by hand.
After a lot of use, you may notice some superficial scratching on the steel, particularly if you use metal cooking utensils, but this won't change the cookware's usability or longevity.
Ninja NeverStick Premium Set
If you're more interested in a nonstick cooking set, Ninja NeverStick Premium 10-Piece Set is a great choice that you can get at a mid-range price of around $300. The pans are great for stovetop cooking, and they're oven-safe for up to 500 F. All pots and pans in the set are very durable with a thick aluminum base. You shouldn't have any trouble with the material denting. However, the material means that they're quite heavy, which may be a drawback for some cooks.
The aluminum base is great for heat retention and high cooking temperatures. That being said, the pans can be a bit sensitive and easily become too hot if you're trying to cook at lower temperatures — be mindful of heat sensitivity to avoid burning delicate food.
Ninja lists this nonstick set as dishwasher safe, but many customers have experienced peeling after running the pans through the dishwasher. Washing gently in warm water will do a better job removing stuck-on food without damaging the nonstick coating.
GreenPan Valencia Pro Hard Anodized 11 Piece Set
GreenPan's 11 Piece Cookware Set is a sleek and dynamic option retailing at $399. The all-around set comes with three different-sized frying pans, two saucepans, a saute pan, and a stock pot, so it's a great option if you need to furnish a new kitchen or are looking to replace older items. The nonstick cookware set is made with a ceramic surface that's free of PFAS, PFOA, lead, and cadmium, which are often found in other nonstick cookware. If you're interested in sustainable and toxin-free cooking, this may be one of the best options on the market.
GreenPan is a good investment for anyone careful with their cooking tools, but the ceramic coating can be slightly delicate. That being said, it's not the best choice if you're tougher on your pans. They do best when kept at low and medium heat. Cooking at too high of temperature for extended times can degrade the ceramic coating prematurely. The pans are advertised as safe for metal utensils, but users found that avoiding metal extended the pan's life.
Le Creuset 5 Piece Enameled Cast-Iron Set
Le Creuset is a cookware brand that comes highly recommended, but its high price may give you pause. This simple 5-piece cast iron set, which includes a Dutch oven, cast iron skillet, and cast iron saucepan, retails at $529, admittedly quite expensive for a pretty small set. If you can afford the investment, though, Le Creuset items are worth the splurge.
The colorful enameled pans are easy to recognize, but the perks of this purchase go beyond aesthetic appeal and brand recognition. The heavy-duty cast iron pans can truly last a lifetime. Although you can find cheaper versions, it's hard to find an option as sworn-by as Le Creuset, particularly when it comes to the famous cast iron Dutch oven included in this set. Although the set only comes with three cooking vessels and lids, all the items are quite versatile and can be used for stovetop and oven cooking. With easy tricks to clean stains from your Le Creuset Dutch oven, you can keep it in good-as-new condition even after using it multiple times a week.
Lodge Seasoned Cast Iron Set
Lodge is a budget-friendly cast iron option with a five-piece set available at just under $100. It includes a griddle, two sizes of frying pans, a Dutch oven, and a lid for a range of cooking tasks. The reasonable price gets you good-quality, sturdy pans. While cheaper cast iron sets can be thin, Lodge is more heavy-duty, so you don't have to worry about damaging the pans from regular use. The thick cast iron material is very heavy, which can make storage difficult, especially since you likely won't be able to hang them.
This Lodge cookware set comes pre-seasoned with oil, and you can re-season the cast iron throughout its life to keep it in prime condition. Cast iron often becomes better with time as the seasoning builds up, making a smoother surface easier to cook with. If you're used to non-stick cookware, learning to cook with cast iron can be a bit of an adjustment, but they're typically a more durable option. Overall, Lodge cast iron is a classic cooking staple that can stay in great condition throughout your whole life or even longer.
Having at least one cast iron pan is essential to most kitchens, especially for cooking good steak, and Lodge is a trustworthy brand for it.
Mauviel M'Heritage Polished Copper and Stainless Steel Set
If you're looking to invest in a cooking set that's both elegant and high-quality, then Mauviel M'Heritage Polished Copper and Stainless Steel Cookware fits the bill perfectly. There's no denying that this is an expensive purchase. The three-pan set is almost $1000. However, the French brand is renowned for excellence in design and performance. This set is made with copper and stainless steel, which heats evenly and offers excellent heat control to cooks.
Along with working well, the copper pans with brass handles are beautiful to look at. If you love hosting and care as much about presentation as the food, then Mauviel's beautiful pans are sure to capture your attention. However, some important things to note before purchase are that the metal handles can also become scalding hot during cooking and must be handled with care. Additionally, the copper finish takes work to maintain. It's not dishwasher safe and must be gently hand-washed. To maintain the beautiful shine that may have attracted you to these pans in the first place, you'll need to routinely polish the copper.
Cuisinart Multiclad 12 Piece set
Cuisinart's Multiclad 12-Piece Cooking Set is an excellent collection of cooking tools to keep your kitchen well-stocked. If you're starting from scratch with your kitchen appliances, this set will cover most of your standard cooking needs. It's a middle-of-the-line priced option, considering how many supplies you get for around $300. This set includes many of the standard pots and pans found in other sets, including multiple saucepans, a stockpot, and skillets. On top of those typical items, it's fitted with a high-quality steamer insert, which is very useful for cooking vegetables, seafood, and other delicate food items.
The aluminum center and stainless steel exterior provide excellent quality, easy-cooking, and a beautiful design. The pans are sturdy but not so heavy that they're difficult to use. As long as you bring the stainless steel to temperature before adding oil, you shouldn't encounter any problems with sticking. When it comes to cleaning, using warm, soapy water and washing by hand will keep the stainless shining for years to come.
Caraway Nonstick Ceramic Cookware
Caraway's Nonstick Pans are an excellent option if you're in the market for ceramic cookware. This $395 set comes in multiple colorways to match your kitchen and includes four pots and pans, as well as lids. It even comes with a storage rack for the whole set. Caraway is easy to use and clean. The nonstick surface is found to work well, even for tricky foods like eggs and pancakes. Because ceramic pans are not as heavy as cast iron or stainless steel cooking options, you shouldn't encounter problems handling hot dishes.
While a lot of traditional nonstick material uses chemicals like PTFE, which may be harmful, ceramic nonstick is a toxin-free alternative. Caraway's ceramic coating is an excellent nonstick option that many home cooks find user-friendly. While the pans are labeled as dishwasher safe, most reviewers found that hand-washing was necessary to keep the ceramic coating from breaking down. Furthermore, the pans heat quickly, and it's best to keep your stovetop at medium heat.
Zwilling Spirit 3-ply 10 Piece Stainless Steel
Zwilling has several options for cookware materials. Its stainless steel set is a great quality for its price. The 10-piece set includes frying pans, saucepans, saute pans, and a Dutch oven to meet all your most common cooking needs. The three-ply metal is made with an aluminum core, which is excellent for high and even heating. This stainless steel option gives you the best of both worlds, with durable metal material at the base and a smooth ceramic coating on the inside for nonstick cooking.
Customers found the pans heat quickly and hold heat well, and food glides off the nonstick ceramic, so long as you're careful while cooking. However, to keep food from sticking, it's essential to add a little oil and pay attention to heat control. Food will get stuck to the surface if the pans get too hot. Some high points about this set compared to others are the easy-to-use, stay-cool handles. They're quite comfortable to maneuver and to pour from the sides.
Zwilling is also one of several cookware brands that you can find for a steal at Costco.
T-Fal Signature Nonstick 12-Piece Cookware Set
T-Fal is a very reasonably priced cookware brand. You can get the signature nonstick cookware set, which includes several essential pots and pans, a griddle, a Dutch oven, and kitchen utensils for under $100. Although this is not the investment cook set that will last your entire life, it holds up surprisingly well to daily wear and tear and is an excellent starter set for someone just moving into their first apartment or dorm. The nonstick coating works well and is easy to clean, which helps keep the pots and pans in use longer.
The pans work for all stovetop varieties, and are oven-safe up to 350 F. They're also quite light, making easy handling and storage. The exterior is more delicate than the inside of the pan, and you may notice scratching across the surface after just a few uses. However, they'll still get the job done, and if you need cookware at a bargain, this is a set that will meet all your needs.
Sur La Table Signature Stainless Steel Set
Sur La Table offers a durable and useful 10-piece stainless steel cookware set. It's available for under $300, which is a pretty reasonable price, considering the strong material it's made of. Stainless steel is resistant to corrosion and withstands heat well, so the pots and pans hold up over time. The stainless steel material also responds quickly to temperature changes, making it great for a variety of cooking methods.
The comfortably designed handles and curved sides also make the pots and pans user-friendly for easy cooking. The glass lids got mixed reviews from customers. While some appreciated the glass top for the ability to see inside the pot during cooking, others complained that glass lids break more easily and would have preferred a fully stainless steel set.
HexClad 12 Piece Hybrid Stainless Steel Cookware Set
HexClad is a little more pricey, but many swear by the brand. Even celebrity chef Gordon Ramsay has given the cookware design his seal of approval. Retailing at around $780, the 12-piece Hybrid Stainless Steel Cookware Set includes three different-sized frying pans with lids and three pots in varied sizes with lids. The design impresses many because it combines stainless steel material with a nonstick surface for easy cooking.
The pans are made of durable material with two layers of stainless steel covering the aluminum core excellent heat retention. However, reviews become dubious when it comes to HexClad's nonstick claims. HexClad features a unique hexagonal nonstick ceramic surface. Because the pan is stainless steel it is not truly nonstick without proper preheating and seasoning. If you don't take those steps, food will stick to the surface. The brand does offer a lifetime warranty for products, which is always comforting when you're considering a large purchase like this one.