Gordon Ramsay Constantly Praises One Cookware Brand, And You Should Take Note

It goes without saying that Gordon Ramsay has shared several cooking tips and tricks in the culinary sphere. As one of the most famous chefs in the world, he's won multiple awards for his restaurants and TV shows. We've seen him judge competitions and do the most for whipping novice chefs into top shape. But what kitchen tools does he use to whip up his stunning beef wellingtons or racks of lamb? Thankfully, it's no secret – Gordon Ramsay's cooking brand of choice is HexClad. In fact, he's an avid endorser of the company's cookware.

In a Facebook post, Ramsay says, "What type of cookware do I use at home? Only HexClad — it's just that good. Built with patented hybrid technology, this is how I cook my dishes to absolute perfection." HexClad is a cookware brand known for its hexagon-patterned pans that combine aluminum and stainless steel with a ceramic nonstick coating. He explains in greater detail that he enjoys the pans' durability and easy-to-clean design.

He's also been seen using the brand outside of explicit HexClad promotions. In a YouTube video of Ramsay teaching actors Hugh Jackman and Ryan Reynolds how to cook, Reynolds even asks if it's safe to use metal utensils on the pans, to which Ramsay claims he can "scratch all the way" without worries — something that might ruin Teflon nonstick pans.