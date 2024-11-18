Gordon Ramsay Constantly Praises One Cookware Brand, And You Should Take Note
It goes without saying that Gordon Ramsay has shared several cooking tips and tricks in the culinary sphere. As one of the most famous chefs in the world, he's won multiple awards for his restaurants and TV shows. We've seen him judge competitions and do the most for whipping novice chefs into top shape. But what kitchen tools does he use to whip up his stunning beef wellingtons or racks of lamb? Thankfully, it's no secret – Gordon Ramsay's cooking brand of choice is HexClad. In fact, he's an avid endorser of the company's cookware.
In a Facebook post, Ramsay says, "What type of cookware do I use at home? Only HexClad — it's just that good. Built with patented hybrid technology, this is how I cook my dishes to absolute perfection." HexClad is a cookware brand known for its hexagon-patterned pans that combine aluminum and stainless steel with a ceramic nonstick coating. He explains in greater detail that he enjoys the pans' durability and easy-to-clean design.
He's also been seen using the brand outside of explicit HexClad promotions. In a YouTube video of Ramsay teaching actors Hugh Jackman and Ryan Reynolds how to cook, Reynolds even asks if it's safe to use metal utensils on the pans, to which Ramsay claims he can "scratch all the way" without worries — something that might ruin Teflon nonstick pans.
Features that Gordon Ramsay enjoys in his cookware
Typically, the issue with nonstick pans is that their protective coating wears down over time, meaning it's easy to scratch off plastic flakes that could end up in your food. Many professional kitchens opt for stainless steel cookware, because of its durability, however, food can get stuck to the surface, making cleanup a hassle. It seems that HexClad strikes the middle ground between these two types of materials to make something better.
A key part of searing the perfect meat is even heat distribution, which Gordon Ramsay has noted is harder to achieve with other nonstick pans. He enjoys that the HexClad pans can be used for high-heat oven cooking applications at up to 500 degrees Fahrenheit and thrown in the dishwasher afterward. The main drawback of HexClad seems to be its price tag; this six-piece set of pans runs for $399.99 on Amazon.
Expensive kitchen items like luxury cutting boards and hand-crafted Japanese knives may be a worthy investment for chefs, but casual home cooks can still fare well with any reputable cookware brand. However, for those interested in HexClad, the brand does offer a lifetime warranty so that customers can truly make their purchase worth the cost. Gordon Ramsay trusts HexClad enough in his kitchen, which is a strong endorsement on its own.