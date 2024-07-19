5 Things You Should Know About The Forever Chemicals In Your Kitchen

In recent years, there's a good chance you've heard talk of scary-sounding "forever chemicals" that could be lurking in places like your drinking water, food supply, or household goods. In scientific terms, they're called PFAS (per- and polyfluoroalkyl substances), and they've been used since the '50s for a variety of reasons, but generally, because they're highly resistant to water, heat, and oil. They're fairly common in consumer goods — used to make clothes stain-resistant, for nonstick cookware (which make the best fried eggs) and packaging, and in fire extinguishing foam, just as a few examples.

Advertisement

The concern about them stems from theories that PFAS negatively affect human health, and the bad news is that this isn't just speculation, says Scott Bartell, MS, PhD, a professor of environmental and occupational health at the University of California Irvine. "There's some of them now that we've been studying for long enough and with enough detailed studies to demonstrate that they really do have negative consequences for health, including kidney cancer, increased cholesterol, potentially problems with pregnancy complications; there's a long list of either known or suspected health problems," he tells Chowhound.

While some PFAS are now banned, this doesn't fix everything, as the chemicals can soak into earth and water, can take centuries to degrade, and can build up in the human body over time. But the silver lining is that there's enough information out there that you can make choices that will reduce your exposure to them, and lower your health risk.

Advertisement