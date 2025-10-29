This Easy Storage Tip Will Extend The Life Of Your Nonstick Cookware

We may receive a commission on purchases made from links.

If you're someone who cooks often, you know that nonstick pans feel a little bit like magic. The Teflon or ceramic coating forms a protective layer that lets food particles slide right off, helping you reduce the amount of oil used to prepare your food. But this science-backed form of magic only works if you properly clean and care for your nonstick pots and pans. Chowhound spoke with chef and restaurateur Geoffrey Zakarian at the New York City Wine & Food Fest, and as someone with his own nonstick cookware line, he recommends pan protectors to extend the life of your pans.

"You want to store them with little pads in between so they don't get dinged," Zakarian explained. "They're made with felt or rubber." Many nonstick cookware brands sell them — for example, you can get the Le Creuset set of three felt cookware pads. Going the extra mile with these separators might feel a little over-the-top, but it's better than finding scraped-off pieces of pan coating in your scrambled eggs. In fact, Zakarian went so far as to suggest that it's better to replace scratched nonstick pans than try to save them. His advice for the forsaken pans? "Garbage," the expert told us.